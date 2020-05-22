fbpx

Porthole Cruise Magazine - May 21, 2020
May 22, 2020

Choose Your Cruise – May 21, 2020

It was a big week in the cruise industry as two prominent cruise lines announced a return to the high seas this upcoming fall. Windstar Cruises will return to operation on September 3, 2020 when their motor sailing yachtWind Spirit sets sail in Tahiti and Virgin Voyages announced in a press release that they will begin sailing again on October 16, 2020. So, we’ve got three cruises from these two lines and YOU get to pick which one you’d most like to book! 

Cruise A 

You’ve been to the Caribbean, how about booking a vacation you’ll never forget in French Polynesia? Wind Spirit is a 4-masted sailing ship with space for just 148 guests on four decks. The ship feels more like a private yacht than a cruise ship and now is your chance to spend 10 days on board leaving from Papeete on the island of Tahiti. Cruisers will be in awe of the natural beauty of the Tuamotu Islands which seem to be a million miles from the hustle and bustle of civilization. Leaving in September of 2020, this cruise is the trip of a lifetime! 

Windstar Cruises Wind Spirit in Tahiti | Photo: Windstar Cruises

Cruise B

We’ve waited, and waited, and then we waited some more. Finally, SIX YEARS after Sir Richard Branson announced he was starting a cruise line, we are going to get to sail on Scarlet Lady. The 5-night Dominican Daze itinerary in November of 2020 takes cruisers from the sunny shores of Miami to Puerto Plata and the Beach Club at Bimini in the Bahamas on board the brand new ship from Virgin Voyages. The ship is full of fun things to do, delicious restaurants to try and you can’t beat a full day at a private beach resort in the Bahamas. 

The Beach Club at Bimini

A rendering of The Beach Club at Bimini | Photo: Virgin Voyages

Cruise C 

You’re going to have to wait until October 2021 for this last cruise, buy boy will it be worth it. The Irresistible Med is one of the itineraries offered by Virgin Voyages for their Barcelona-based Valiant Lady when she debuts in May of 2021. From Barcelona, the ship visits Toulon, Marina di Carrara,  Ajaccio, Cagliari, and the always awesome island of Ibiza.  Travel the French Riviera and Ibiza before wandering Tuscany’s countryside. Experience the royal beauty on the island of Corsica before visiting the Italian island of Sardinia and an overnight on the Ibizan isle takes it home. Sounds great to us! 

Valiant Lady

A rendering of Valiant Lady | Photo: Virgin Voyages

So which cruise will you choose???

Let us know your comments!
