Choose Your Cruise – May 14, 2021

What a week for cruising! The big news of the week was the reveal of Norwegian Cruise Line’s new Prima class ships starting with the upcoming Norwegian Prima next summer. The cruise line showed off new features like infinity pools, a food hall-style eatery and even a redesigned Haven which offers more privacy and amenities. If that doesn’t get you excited for the future of cruising, nothing will!

As we sneak closer and closer to a return to cruising, here are three cruises on BRAND NEW ships that you are going to love! It’s time to Choose Your Cruise!

Cruise A

Speaking of Norwegian Prima, Norwegian Cruise Line has opened up bookings for the first of their new class of ships and cruisers are going to love the deals! Leaving in December of 2022, Norwegian Prima will sail a 5-day itinerary from Port Canaveral in the Western Caribbean with calls on Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico. Guests who book soon will enjoy up to $1,700 cash back, all five perks free, triple latitude rewards and 50% reduced deposits on mini-suites. If you’re planning a future cruise vacation, you can’t go wrong with this one.

Cruise B

MSC Cruises is one of the fastest growing cruise operators in the world and per usual, they have a brand new ship to show off! MSC Virtuosa is the most technologically advanced in the fleet boasting a number of cool features like the first interactive robot bartender at sea. It will be a while before the ship makes it to America, but you can book a 7-day cruise around the Persian Gulf from Dubai with calls on Sir Bani Yas in Abu Dhabi, Dammam, Saudi Arabia and Doha, Qatar. The cruise line is even offering free drinks and wifi if you book soon!

Cruise C

One of the most anticipated new ships from Carnival Cruise Line is sailing soon and you can be on it! Mardi Gras 6-day cruise in the Eastern Caribbean is sailing from Port Canaveral on January 2, 2022 for a with calls on Nassau, Amber Cove, and Grand Turk. Carnival Cruise Line is offering up to $1,600 cash back, reduced deposits and reduced rates as part of a spring savings sale. Don’t miss your opportunity to sail on this brand new ship!