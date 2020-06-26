Choose Your Cruise – June 26, 2020

Throughout the COVID-19 situation, we’ve been adamant that there’s never been a better time to book a future cruise. With talk of a vaccine coming later this year, life in 2021 or 2022 is going to be business as usual for cruise lines and the world at large. Rather than wait to book your cruise when life (and prices) are back to normal. Take advantage of the deals now and book your dream vacation at a fraction of the price you would have spent!

We’ve got three pretty awesome cruise deals below and it’s up to you to choose your cruise!

Cruise A

There’s never been a better time to spring for the balcony room, especially when you’re cruising with Norwegian Cruise Line. They have an awesome deal going right now where guests can book a balcony stateroom for the same price as an oceanview. The deal also includes free open bar, free specialty dining, free wifi, free excursions and even kids sail free! The best part about the deal is you aren’t limited in the sailings available for booking.

You can cruise Europe, the Caribbean or even the Pacific Ocean from Vancouver. Sailing dates are all in the distant future so you can book with confidence that your sailing will take place.

Cruise B

Did somebody say 30% off? That’s right! Virgin Voyages is getting ready to sail in October and their ship has never been more affordable to book. The cruise line is thanking guests for their patience by lowering their fares for a limited time. The deal is available for all Virgin Voyages bookings on both Scarlet Lady and the upcoming Valiant Lady for sailings in the Caribbean and Mediterranean. You can book for 2021, but thanks to a new wellness plan instituted on board, sailings in late 2020 are filling up fast.

Virgin Voyages’ new health and wellness plan was created with assistance from scientists, doctors and clinicians, all experts in their respective fields. Referred to as the Voyage Well Expert Advisory Group, the collaboration consists of partners at AtmosAir Solutions, EcoLab, Dr. Heymann with Vikand, Global Public Health Services, and advice from the CDC as well as the World Health Organization.

Cruise C

Carnival Cruise Line is another company urging guests to book now and save. Their Plan Now, Save Big deal is going on right now and it’s got some pretty great savings on a number of different sailings around the world. They’re also reducing the deposit amount down to $50 per person, the lowest ever!

You can even save big on upcoming cruises on board the newest ships from the cruise line like Vista, Panorama and coming in 2021, Mardi Gras! These news ships are jam-packed with fun and excitement for the whole family.

So, which cruise deal are YOU choosing???