Choose Your Cruise – June 12, 2020

One of the most amazing things about cruising these days is what the ships look like compared to just a decade or two ago. Cruising has grown from a leisure activity to one which has certain ships cater to a younger demographic of fun-seekers. There’s still plenty of relaxation to be found, but being on a cruise ship right now would be like having your own private amusement park. New ships have features like go-karts, VR game rooms, two-story water slides and a whole lot more to enjoy for a week or more at sea.

We choose three of the newest, biggest, and funnest ships sailing today and asked the question: which would you like to be alone on for the day?

Cruise Ship A

Norwegian Encore is an incredible mix of advanced technology and luxury amenities. This state-of-the-art ship is the newest from Norwegian Cruise Line and features a go-kart racing track that measures 1,100 feet, a virtual reality laser tag arena, an aqua park, video game room and more. Guests can sign up for RYDE cycling or Pure Form Pilates classes or use the state-of-the art gym equipment on their own. Large touch screen panels found all around the ship make it easy to book shore excursions, make reservations at a specialty restaurant or reserve tickets to one of the evening shows.

Cruise Ship B

We’re going to have to wait a little long for the much anticipated Mardi Gras from Carnival Cruise Line, but the current flagship, Panorama, has plenty to get excited about. The dual track, aerial SkyRide Bike offers some can’t miss views overlooking the ocean for those who don’t mind looking down! The SkyCourse ropes course is a set of different challenges testing your balance and stamina on your way to the other side. Other activities include a 9-hole mini golf course, corn hole, and pool tables. Inside the Clubhouse, there is ping pong, foosball, and SkyBillards, a soccer-style billiards game.

The SkyZone is an indoor trampoline and challenge park where guests can play dodgeball or dunk a basketball while on the trampolines. Or, play an interactive game on the rock-climbing wall or test their strength and balance at other obstacles like jousting and a rope ladder.

Cruise Ship C

It’s easy to spot Celebrity Edge thanks to the blue hull and bright orange Magic Carpet hanging on the side. Featuring space for 100 guests, a full bar, and room for musical performances, Magic Carpet is part venue, part elevator which offers a unique solution to the issue of tendering.

Another feature on board Celebrity Edge that is unlike any other at sea is Eden, the ship’s unusual and captivating fusion of live performance and nature. Spanning multiple decks, Eden is a dining venue, a performance stage, and a place where all your senses are activated no matter what time of day. Guests are actually encouraged to become part of the performances themselves. The ship has a state-of-the-art stage where nightly performances are the talk of the breakfast table.

So, which ship would you like to be alone on for the day?