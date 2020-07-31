Choose Your Cruise – July 31, 2020

Wow did July fly by or what! Tomorrow is August 1st and we’re smack dab in the middle of summertime. Today we have cruises on three brand new ships set to make their debut in 2020/2021 and YOU get to choose which one you want to cruise on. New cruise ships are almost nothing like the ships built around the turn of the century. They have better amenities, experiences, entertainment and dining options unheard of before in cruising. If you’ve never booked a trip on a brand new cruise ship, there’s never been a better time to do it!

Cruise A

She was all set to debut in March of 2020, but COVID-19 made that an impossibility for Celebrity Apex. The sister ship to Celebrity Edge, Apex offers one of the most technologically advanced cruise experiences you can have at sea. With features like the ultra-exclusive Retreat and the unique Magic Carpet, Apex is a ship that stands out among the crowd. Leaving from Fort Lauderdale, FL, the cruise heads to Key West, Mexico and Grand Cayman over seven nights. Could it be your next vacation?

Cruise B

The newest ship in Carnival Cruise Line’s fleet, Mardi Gras, is set for her maiden voyage in February 2021 and this is easily one of the best ships the cruise line has ever made. Named for the very first ship in Carnival’s fleet way back in the 1970’s, Mardi Gras is set to change the cruising game forever with some crazy features like a roller coaster and plenty of places to kick back and relax. Leaving in November of 2021, cruisers can sail seven-days on board the ship from Port Canaveral with stops in Costa Maya, Cozumel and Mahogany Bay- Roatan. The itinerary also includes three sea days so you can explore the different zones of the ship with confidence.

Cruise C

It’s been tough for cruise lines lately, but that also is great news for cruisers who are ready to snag a great deal on some awesome cruises. Virgin Voyages is dropping prices lower than we’ve ever seen for cruises in 2021 on board their new ship Scarlet Lady. Leaving from Miami in April 2021, spend four nights cruising to Key West and the Bahamas. Virgin Voyages’ also has a new health and wellness plan created with assistance from scientists, doctors and clinicians, all experts in their respective fields to help keep their guests happy and healthy.

So, which cruise is for you?