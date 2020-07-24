Choose Your Cruise – July 24, 2020

Cruising is back in some parts of the world, but the rest of us will have to wait a little longer until we can cruise again. Cruise lines are practically giving away cruises and if you haven’t booked for 2021 and beyond, you’re missing out on some awesome deals. Three of your favorite cruise lines – Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Line and MSC Cruises – are all running deals that can save you hundreds, if not THOUSANDS on your next cruise vacation. Check them out and let us know which deal you think is best!!

Deal A

Cruising solo can be fun, but Royal Caribbean wants you to bring a guest this time around! They’re offering 30% of guests and $150 off cruises in 2021 if you book within the next three days.

Deal B

Norwegian Cruise Line has been giving away all their perks for a while now, but now they’re also pitching in $200 in onboard credit for a day at the spa or your favorite shore excursion. Book for 2021 or beyond and take the dream vacation you’ve always wanted!

Deal C

MSC Cruises thinks that if you’re going to cruise, you might as well have a balcony! You can book a balcony stateroom on ships sailing from Port Canaveral, Florida for the price of an interior room. Plus, kids sail free and deposits as low as $49 per person.