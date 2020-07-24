fbpx

SEARCH

Royal Caribbean Impliments New Safety Drill 
Cruise News
202 views
202 views

Royal Caribbean Impliments New Safety Drill 

Evan Gove - July 24, 2020
84 Views
Evan Gove
July 24, 2020

Choose Your Cruise – July 24, 2020

Cruising is back in some parts of the world, but the rest of us will have to wait a little longer until we can cruise again. Cruise lines are practically giving away cruises and if you haven’t booked for 2021 and beyond, you’re missing out on some awesome deals. Three of your favorite cruise lines – Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Line and MSC Cruises – are all running deals that can save you hundreds, if not THOUSANDS on your next cruise vacation. Check them out and let us know which deal you think is best!! 

Deal A 

Cruising solo can be fun, but Royal Caribbean wants you to bring a guest this time around! They’re offering 30% of guests and $150 off cruises in 2021 if you book within the next three days. 

Deal B 

Norwegian Cruise Line has been giving away all their perks for a while now, but now they’re also pitching in $200 in onboard credit for a day at the spa or your favorite shore excursion. Book for 2021 or beyond and take the dream vacation you’ve always wanted! 

Deal C 

MSC Cruises thinks that if you’re going to cruise, you might as well have a balcony! You can book a balcony stateroom on ships sailing from Port Canaveral, Florida for the price of an interior room. Plus, kids sail free and deposits as low as $49 per person. 

Let us know your comments!
###############
Evan Gove
Author

Evan Gove is the SEO & Content Manager for Porthole Cruise Magazine's digital department. He covers cruise industry news and writes ship reviews for porthole.com. Follow his tweets and posts about the cruise industry from Porthole Cruise Magazine's social media accounts.

The Latest

Royal Caribbean Impliments New Safety Drill 
Cruise News
202 views
202 views

Royal Caribbean Impliments New Safety Drill 

Evan Gove - July 24, 2020

It’s the least exciting, but most necessary part of any cruise vacation; the muster drill. We’ve heard a lot about safety-first cruising lately, and it appears Royal…

6,744Followers
949Subscriber

Subscribe to our Newsletter:


©2020 Porthole Magazine - Privacy Policy / Terms & Conditions