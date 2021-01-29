Choose Your Cruise – January 29, 2021

Happy Friday everyone! It’s been a wild week in terms of cruise news with former Holland America President Orlando Ashford announcing his employment with the recently sold Azamara. We also posted a helpful list of places where Americans can travel without a required 14-day quarantine. You may not be able to get on a ship right now, but you can sink your toes in the sands of Mexico, the British Virgin Islands and more if you so please.

But remember, as of January 26, 2021, everyone entering the United States (citizens and international visitors) need to produce a negative COVID-19 test result three days prior to their travel. Should you test positive while on vacation, you would have to stay until you tested negative, which could be as long as 14 days.

The good news? You can still book for late 2021 and 2022 when cruise ships will absolutely be sailing again! Cruise lines are offering incredible deals like free stateroom upgrades, drink packages, wifi and more so there’s no reason not to book your future cruise!

Cruise A

If you’re looking for a shorter cruise to get back in the swing of things, Carnival Cruise Line is sailing 4-day cruises from Jacksonville, FL in October 2021 on board Carnival Ecstasy. The best part? Deposits are as low as $50 and interior rooms start at just $239. If you really want to live the high life, a suite will only cost you $604. The ship sails from Jacksonville to Freeport City and Nassau in the Bahamas then a day at sea before returning to Jacksonville.

Cruise B

Holland America Line is one of cruising’s oldest brands and they’re offering a great deal on a 3-day Halloween 2021 sailing from Fort Lauderdale, FL. Leaving October 31, Eurodam will spend a day at sea before arriving at Half Moon Cay, Holland America’s private island resort in the Bahamas before returning back to Fort Lauderdale. Perks for booking include free wifi, free stateroom upgrades, free drink packages, free upgraded dining and more. Interior rooms start at just $359 and suites are going for just $759.

Cruise C

If you’ve always wanted to sail on board a luxury cruise ship, there might never be a better time to book. Oceania Cruises is one such high-end cruise line offering some amazing deals right now that any cruiser would enjoy. Leaving on a 12-day cruise from Miami on October 30, Oceania Sirena will visit the Cayman Islands, Aruba, Curacao, Bonaire, Grenada, Jamaica, Antigua, and St. Lucia before ending in Bridgetown, Barbados. An inside room starts at just $1,674 and a suite costs $3954. For almost two weeks at sea visiting a TON of Caribbean islands, that’s an incredible deal!

So, which cruise do you choose?!?