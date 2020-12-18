Choose Your Cruise – December 18, 2020

We’re smack dab in the middle of the holiday season and if you’re still looking for a last-minute gift for that special someone in your life, do we have some options for you! Last week we published a few awesome gift ideas for cruisers but if you’re looking to make someone’s holiday extra special, might we suggest a cruise vacation? The wheels are in motion for a return to cruising and we couldn’t be more excited.

If you’re like us, you’ve been watching the clips of healthcare workers and high-risk individuals getting the first few COVID-19 vaccines with a gigantic grin on your face. Let’s keep that positive energy going into 2021! So without further ado, it’s time to choose your cruise!

Cruise A

Celebrity Cruises was all set to debut Celebrity Apex in March of 2020, but the pandemic made that impossible. The sister ship to Celebrity Edge, Celebrity Apex is one of the most technologically advanced cruise ships to ever sail the seven seas.. When she arrived in Fort Lauderdale, FL in October, it was all Port Everglades was talking about. With amenities like the ultra-exclusive Retreat and the unique Magic Carpet, Apex is a ship that stands out among the crowd. Leaving from Fort Lauderdale the cruise heads to Key West, Mexico and Grand Cayman over seven nights in March and April of 2021. Would you book it?

Cruise B

MSC Seaside, one of the newer ships from MSC Cruises, is sailing from Port Canaveral in January of 2021 for a fun four-day cruise to the Bahamas. The cruise will visit Nassau and Ocean Cay, MSC Cruises’ private island resort in the Bahamas. The island is chock full of fun or relaxation, it depends on what YOU want to do. If you’re really looking to go big on your first vacation post-COVID, you can snag a suite on board for just $599 per person. That’s a deal you won’t find once things get back to normal so take advantage while you can.

Cruise C

Private islands are going to be a major part of the cruise experience going forward and cruise lines are investing heavily in outfitting their slices of paradise with awesome amenities. Royal Caribbean International’s Navigator of the Seas is leaving from Miami for a three day cruise to the Bahamas. Not only does the cruise stop at Perfect Day at CocoCay, it also stops in Nassau and with two sail dates, you have some flexibility on which one you pick. Royal Caribbean is giving away lots of sweet perks and savings depending on what type of cabin you want, but since they start at just $161 per person, you can probably afford to upgrade. Grab yourself a suite for only a few hundred more and really live it up on your first vacation back!

So, which cruise would you choose?