Choose Your Cruise – December 11, 2020

The cruise industry took a step back this week with the news that more cruise lines are pushing back their start date well into the spring. But there was also some AMAZING news this week about the development of a COVID-19 vaccine which seems like it will be here sooner rather than later. The vaccine will be distributed first to those who need it most like healthcare workers, those with pre-existing conditions and the elderly, but by the Spring of 2021, it should be widely available to everyone. Once that happens, it’s all systems go for cruise ships!

Today we have three cruises embarking this Spring and it’s your job to choose which one you’d most like to take! It’s Choose Your Cruise!

Cruise A

Imagine sipping a mojito in San Juan right now. Sounds good, right? Even if you don’t have a linen suit, you can book this 7-day cruise from Miami with MSC Cruises and enjoy all that the vibrant territory of Puerto Rico has to offer! MSC Meraviglia also makes stops at St. Thomas, Nassau and MSC’s private island Ocean Cay. The ship is one of MSC Cruises’ newer vessels and it’s decked out (pardon the pun) with a ton of awesome features and amenities for the whole family. The best part? Staterooms start at just $299!

Cruise B

When cruising does get back up and running in the Spring, Alaska season is going to be a big one. Princess Cruises is sailing from Vancouver on a 5-day sail up the Inside Passage to Juneau and Ketchikan and the rates and free perks could not be better! Staterooms start at $574 and guests can get up to $1,800 in on board savings plus wifi and drink packages. If you’ve never cruised to Alaska, this summer is the time to go!

Cruise C

For East-Coast cruisers, Holland America Line is offering a 7-day cruise from Boston that heads North to the St. Lawrence waterway in Canada. The cruise stops in Bar Harbor, Maine, then continues North to Halifax, Quebec City and ends in Montreal. Inside rooms start at just $499 and guests can get up to $250 in on board spending plus a ton of perks like free drinks and gratuities. If you’ve never seen New England/Canada in the Springtime, you’re missing out!