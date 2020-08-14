Choose Your Cruise – August 14, 2020

Does it feel like summer is flying by? Pretty soon we’ll start to wake up with a crisp September chill in the air and you’ll know it’s time to head to a tropical beach somewhere. If you’re looking to book a cruise for 2021 and beyond, there’s never been a better time. The deals are like we’ve never seen before so if you know you’re going to take a cruise vacation in 2021, get it on the books now and save big!

Here are three cruises you can book for 2021, which one would you choose?

Cruise A

Carnival Cruise Line Mardi Gras is still a few months away from blowing us all away, but the current flagship, Panorama, has just as much to make your vacation awesome. The dual track, aerial SkyRide Bike offers some unbelievable views overlooking the ocean for those who don’t mind looking down! The SkyCourse ropes course is a set of different challenges testing your balance and stamina on your way to the other side. Other activities include a 9-hole mini golf course, corn hole, and pool tables. Inside the Clubhouse, there is ping pong, foosball, and SkyBillards, a soccer-style billiards game.

You can spend 7 days on board from Los Angeles to Mexico and back with staterooms starting at just $359!

Cruise B

It took Lewis and Clark more than a year and a half to reach the lush Pacific Northwest. Today, we can retrace sections of that epic journey across America with a river cruise adventure from UnCruise. The Rivers of Adventure itinerary traverses the Columbia and Snake Rivers. Starting in Portland, OR, the cruise on board SS Legacy takes guests into the heart of Cascadia, home to some of the most wild terrain and unexplored territories anywhere in America. Those who live to the region enjoy all manner of outdoor activities including hiking, biking, kayaking, whitewater rafting and camping. Check out the full itinerary!

Cruise C

Odyssey of the Seas is set to debut for Royal Caribbean International in April of 2021 as the second Quantum-Ultra class ship in the fleet. You can book a 6-night voyage to the Caribbean, including a stop at Perfect Day at CocoCay, starting at just $739 per person. Leaving from Fort Lauderdale, FL in January of 2022, the ship sails to Grand Cayman, Cozumel, Perfect Day and back to Fort Lauderdale. There are also two sea-days so you’ll have plenty of time to check out all the awesome amenities and activities on board the brand new ship.

So, which cruise would you choose?