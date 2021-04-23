fbpx

April 23, 2021



Choose Your Cruise – April 23, 2021

Cruise Deal of the Week

There was plenty of news this week about cruise lines adding new itineraries to their summer restarts and we couldn’t be more excited! Cruising is on the cusp of returning around the world and even though we still can’t sail from American ports, there are islands in the Caribbean which are just a short plane ride away getting ready to act as homeports for upcoming sailings. The Bahamas, Bermuda, the Dominican Republic, St. Maarten and more are all gearing up for cruising, so have you booked yet?

It’s time to choose your cruise! 

Cruise A 

Disney Cruise Line was in the news recently as they’re forging ahead with construction on their newest ship, Disney Wish! They may not have as many ships as other cruise lines, but Disney sure knows how to treat guests and curate a wonderful vacation. The cruise line is hoping to get back into action soon and they’re sailing Disney Fantasy from Port Canaveral on a 3-day cruise to Nassau and the cruise line’s private island Castaway Cay. If you’ve never taken a Disney cruise, there’s never been a better time to book! 

Cruise B 

Royal Caribbean International is cruising from Bermuda this summer and the island is a lot closer to home than you might think! Leaving on a seven day sailing from King’s Wharf, BermudaVision of the Seas will spend three days at sea before arriving at Perfect Day CocoCay, the cruise line’s private island. If you’ve never explored Bermuda, there’s a lot to love! You’ll also love the onboard credits, reduced fares for your second and third guests as well as reduced airfare! 

Cruise C

Celebrity Cruises is another cruise line sailing from the Caribbean this summer and you can book now! Leaving from St. Maarten on June 5 on a 7 day cruiseCelebrity Millennium will call on Curacao, Aruba and Barbados before returning to St. Maarten. You won’t find better perks, either. The cruise line is offering up to $1,700 in onboard credit, upgraded beverage packages and wi-fi included. The ship was recently renovated, too. So it’s fully loaded and ready to sail! 

Let us know your comments!
Evan Gove
Author

Evan Gove is the SEO & Content Manager for Porthole Cruise's digital department. He covers cruise industry news and writes ship reviews for porthole.com. You can also catch him as a guest on the YouTube series Cruise Control with Bill Panoff. Follow his tweets and posts about the cruise industry from Porthole Cruise's social media accounts.

