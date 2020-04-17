Choose Your Cruise – April 17, 2020

Last week on Choose Your Cruise, readers selected their favorite adventure from a list of three expedition cruises. This week, we’re trading in our zodiacs and parkas for a full-bodied cabernet and a lovely selection of cheeses.

That’s right, folks. We’re river cruising!

You might think that you have to fly all the way to Europe to get the full river cruise experience, but people forget that America has rivers, too. Darn good ones, at that. We have three American river cruises to choose from on three of our favorite small ship operators. These cruise lines have an excellent chance of returning to service before large, international ships, so why not lock in a great deal for next year while you can? We certainly are!

Cruise A

It took Lewis and Clark more than a year and a half to reach the lush Pacific Northwest. Today, we can retrace sections of that epic journey across America with a river cruise adventure from UnCruise. The Rivers of Adventure itinerary traverses the Columbia and Snake Rivers. Starting in Portland, OR, the cruise on board SS Legacy takes guests into the heart of Cascadia, home to some of the most wild terrain and unexplored territories anywhere in America. Those who live to the region enjoy all manner of outdoor activities including hiking, biking, kayaking, whitewater rafting and camping.

After boarding in Portland, OR, passengers navigate eight sets of locks and dams on Lake Bonneville then pass through temperate rainforests and the rolling hills of the Palouse. It’s a delightful mix of adventure and relaxation with nothing but spectacular scenery.

Cruise B

Lost in the glitz and glamour of the coastline is the great American cities which helped build and strength the country. Starting in the Steel City, also known as Pittsburgh, cruisers embark on a nine day journey on the great Ohio River, which cuts its way through the heart of the country.

American Queen Steamboat Company operates this wonderful itinerary through the heartland on board their stunning paddlewheel vessel American Duchess. Holding only 166 guests, the ship was completely overhauled from its original casino river boat design just a few years ago. The result is a luxury river ship an interior as gorgeous as its exterior and a cruise that’s every bit as luxurious and entertaining as a European river cruise.

Cruise C

And finally, the river you’ve all been waiting for. For nearly 30 years, American Cruise Lines has curated Mississippi River cruises on board their spectacular paddlewheelers Queen of the Mississippi and the aptly named America. These aren’t your average cruises. They’re luxury river cruise adventures complete with compelling history, outstanding service and balcony staterooms with spectacular views of the heartland as it drifts by. The cruise sails north on board Queen of the Mississippi with stops in Baton Rouge, Vicksburg and more on its way to Memphis, Tennessee over seven nights.

Eat spectacular creole cuisine, tour a Civil War battlefield then sip a mint julep while you read Mark Twain on the top deck. Not a bad way to spend a week.

Which cruise is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below!