Choose Your Cruise – April 16, 2021

Spring is in the air! As the snow melts and the white and yellow daffodils start popping up, we find ourselves very close to a return to cruising! Cruise lines are starting up ships all over the world from Italy and England to the Caribbean and even Alaska. If you’ve been waiting this whole time to book a cruise, your window for awesome deals with all the perks is quickly closing. Booking now for a future cruise is a great way to lock in your vacation before things get back to normal!

It’s time to Choose Your Cruise!

Cruise A

Starting in June, Royal Caribbean International is cruising from Cypress on a 7 day cruise to the Greek Islands on board Jewel of the Seas. The cruise calls on Athens (Piraeus), Mykonos, Santorini, Crete and Rhodes. Royal Caribbean is offering up to $1,700 on board credit depending on which stateroom you book. You can also get free gratuities on select categories so don’t miss out on this awesome deal while you can!

Cruise B

Norwegian Cruise Line is also restarting cruises in Europe this summer and there’s never been a better way to visit some of Greece’s most famous islands. Norwegian Jade is leaving from Athens (Piraeus) on August 1st for a 7 day cruise calling on Heraklion, Rhodes, Mykonos, Katakolon, Corfu and Santorini. Norwegian is offering up to $1,700 on board credit depending on which stateroom you book, all five perks included for free, free airfare for your second guest and all cruises are 30% off for a limited time!

Cruise C

Disney Cruise Line was in the news recently as they’re forging ahead with construction on their newest ship, Disney Wish! They may not have as many ships as other cruise lines, but Disney sure knows how to treat guests and curate a wonderful vacation. The cruise line is hoping to get back into action soon and they’re sailing Disney Fantasy from Port Canaveral on a 3-day cruise to Nassau and the cruise line’s private island Castaway Cay. If you’ve never taken a Disney cruise, there’s never been a better time to book!