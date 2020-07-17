CDC to Cruise Lines: No Cruising Until October

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention struck another blow to anxious cruisers who were hoping to be on board a ship for the end of summer. The no-sail order has been extended through October 2020 according to a press release late yesterday due to increased COVID-19 cases across America.

Florida, which is home to the three busiest cruise ports in the world, set the single day record last week for the most positive COVID-19 cases in a single day with over 15,000.

From the CDC Press Release:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced today the extension of a No Sail Order for cruise ships through September 30, 2020. This order continues to suspend passenger operations on cruise ships with the capacity to carry at least 250 passengers in waters subject to U.S. jurisdiction.

However, there are certain conditions which could be met to lift the no-sail order:

The expiration of the Secretary of Health and Human Services’ declaration that COVID-19 constitutes a public health emergency, The CDC Director rescinds or modifies the order based on specific public health or other considerations September 30, 2020

While highly unlikely any of the three conditions actually comes to pass, there is a slight chance if America can get COVID-19 infections down, we may sail again in the next couple of months.

Statement from CLIA

As reflected in today’s announcement, CLIA and its member lines remain aligned with the CDC in our commitment to public health and safety. We are also pleased that the CDC has announced its intention to issue a request for information about the industry’s resumption of passenger operations. As we continue to work towards the development of enhanced protocols to support the safe resumption of cruise operations around the world, we look forward to timely and productive dialogue with the CDC to determine measures that will be appropriate for ocean-going cruise operations to resume in the United States when the time is right.

European Cruises Are Sailing

The news that cruising isn’t coming back to America until late Fall comes as European cruise lines like Hurtigruten and a handful of river cruise lines are returning to service. COVID-19 infection rates are much lower in Europe and with proper precautions, cruising is possible.

Unfortunately for Americans, most of Europe has banned Americans from visiting so there’s no chance you’ll be cruising the Danube or Rhine rivers anytime soon.

What do you think about the extended no-sail order? Sound off in the comments below!