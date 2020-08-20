Carnival Teases Name of New Ship with a Series of Videos

UPDATE:

We have our name! Carnival Celebration is set to sail in 2022 and we can’t wait to get on board! The video reveal was a lot of fun and having a host of celebrities made it even better! Guy Fieri, Shaq, Emeril Lagasse, Alonzo Mourning, Romero Britto, Deshauna Barber, Micky Arison, Vanna White and President Christine Duffy all contributed plus Rudi Sodamin and Kathie Lee Gifford from yesterday. Check out the name reveal video below!

🎉 Are you ready to see what our newest ship’s name will be? 🎉 Thanks to all our partners for helping us unbox the name. Plus, she’ll be arriving just in time for our 50th birthday year. #ChooseFun #Carnival Sign-up to be the first to know more: https://t.co/rNrJ0WbSZ2 pic.twitter.com/TF1m6ZARSQ — Carnival Cruise Line (@CarnivalCruise) August 21, 2020

From Thursday:

Carnival Cruise Line decided to spice up our Thursday afternoon by starting a guessing game for the name of a new ship coming in 2022. In a series of posts across their social media channels, the cruise line teased the name of their new ship using videos from some well known faces in the Carnival family. Each person opened up a box containing one letter, but the rest of the name will have to wait for tomorrow.

Long before anyone had ever heard of Matt Mitcham, John Heald was making a name for himself as one of Carnival’s most popular cruise directors. Named the cruise line’s Brand Ambassador, his energy and enthusiasm for cruising helped tens of thousands of people have the best time possible on their Carnival cruise. Here’s his introduction with a surprise guest!

The Cat in the Hat & brand ambassador, John Heald, have some special news about Mardi Gras’ sister ship. Clues have been boxed-up to be sent to some special friends of ours. Stay tuned as we reveal the name this week! #ChooseFun #Carnival #NameUnboxing pic.twitter.com/tlzDD5oQVn — Carnival Cruise Line (@CarnivalCruise) August 19, 2020

Porthole Cruise readers are familiar with the guest star presenting the first clue. Chef Rudi Sodamin is well known in the industry for his years cooking at sea. Rudi’s Sel de Mer on Carnival’s sister line Holland America gets rave reviews and we’re excited to try Rudi’s new restaurant coming soon on Carnival Mardi Gras.

Watch his clue presentation video below! Any early guesses for the name?

Big news! We’re unboxing the name of our next ship & Culinary Artist @sodaminrudi has the first clue for you. Stick around later as we reveal another hint for you delivered by a special friend of ours! #Choosefun #Carnival #NameUnboxing pic.twitter.com/vfqWLP5xj3 — Carnival Cruise Line (@CarnivalCruise) August 20, 2020

The younger crowd may not remember, but Carnival Cruise Line had a face in the 80’s when a young Kathie Lee Gifford starred in the cruise line’s TV ads. She’s been a friend and ambassador for the cruise line ever since so it makes sense she would be invited as the second clue presenter.

Watch her presentation video below!

Here is your next clue as we unbox the name of our next ship from our friend @KathieLGifford! Can you guess the name yet? Oh, and Mardi Gras’ sister ship will be here just in time for our 50th birthday year 🎉 #ChooseFun #Carnival #NameUnboxing pic.twitter.com/oa5aceTQUU — Carnival Cruise Line (@CarnivalCruise) August 20, 2020

So far, the letters are IE…Your guess is as good as ours!