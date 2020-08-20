fbpx

SEARCH

MSC Grandiosa Sailing Proves Successful, US Cruises May See November Return Date
Cruise News
3675 views
3675 views

MSC Grandiosa Sailing Proves Successful, US Cruises May See November Return Date

Evan Gove - August 21, 2020
924 Views
Evan Gove
August 20, 2020

Carnival Teases Name of New Ship with a Series of Videos

Photo: Carnival Cruise Line/Facebook

UPDATE: 

We have our name! Carnival Celebration is set to sail in 2022 and we can’t wait to get on board! The video reveal was a lot of fun and having a host of celebrities made it even better! Guy Fieri, Shaq, Emeril Lagasse, Alonzo Mourning, Romero Britto, Deshauna Barber, Micky Arison, Vanna White and President Christine Duffy all contributed plus Rudi Sodamin and Kathie Lee Gifford from yesterday. Check out the name reveal video below! 

 

From Thursday: 

Carnival Cruise Line decided to spice up our Thursday afternoon by starting a guessing game for the name of a new ship coming in 2022. In a series of posts across their social media channels, the cruise line teased the name of their new ship using videos from some well known faces in the Carnival family. Each person opened up a box containing one letter, but the rest of the name will have to wait for tomorrow. 

Use the hashtag #NameUnboxing to send us your best guesses to what the name will be! 

Long before anyone had ever heard of Matt Mitcham, John Heald was making a name for himself as one of Carnival’s most popular cruise directors. Named the cruise line’s Brand Ambassador, his energy and enthusiasm for cruising helped tens of thousands of people have the best time possible on their Carnival cruise. Here’s his introduction with a surprise guest!

 

Porthole Cruise readers are familiar with the guest star presenting the first clue. Chef Rudi Sodamin is well known in the industry for his years cooking at sea. Rudi’s Sel de Mer on Carnival’s sister line Holland America gets rave reviews and we’re excited to try Rudi’s new restaurant coming soon on Carnival Mardi Gras

Watch his clue presentation video below! Any early guesses for the name?

 

The younger crowd may not remember, but Carnival Cruise Line had a face in the 80’s when a young Kathie Lee Gifford starred in the cruise line’s TV ads. She’s been a friend and ambassador for the cruise line ever since so it makes sense she would be invited as the second clue presenter. 

Watch her presentation video below!

 

So far, the letters are IE…Your guess is as good as ours!

 

Let us know your comments!
############
Evan Gove
Author

Evan Gove is the SEO & Content Manager for Porthole Cruise's digital department. He covers cruise industry news and writes ship reviews for porthole.com. You can also catch him as a guest on the YouTube series Cruise Control with Bill Panoff. Follow his tweets and posts about the cruise industry from Porthole Cruise's social media accounts.

The Latest

MSC Grandiosa Sailing Proves Successful, US Cruises May See November Return Date
Cruise News
3675 views
3675 views

MSC Grandiosa Sailing Proves Successful, US Cruises May See November Return Date

Evan Gove - August 21, 2020

It’s been a busy few weeks for MSC Cruises. First, they released a comprehensive health and safety plan for all ships and crew. Then they announced their…

6,807Followers
972Subscriber

Subscribe to our Newsletter:


©2020 Porthole Magazine - Privacy Policy / Terms & Conditions