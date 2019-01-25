SEARCH

VIP@Sea: #Wanderlust with @LiterallyAnika
Porthole Cruise Magazine - January 25, 2019
January 25, 2019

First Look: Carnival Mardi Gras Roller Coaster

One of the most anticipated ships in production today is Carnival Mardi Gras, a top of the line vessel slated to be the first in North America powered by liquid natural gas when she sets sail in 2020. Carnival released some new renderings which included a look at the very first roller coaster at sea!

About Carnival Mardi Gras

We’ve learned quite a bit about Mardi Gras so far, but new details include passenger experiences highlighted by six themed zones. Throughout the ship’s 20 decks and in each of these distinctive areas, passengers will find fun, memorable ways to create their own personalized vacation with dining, libation, entertainment, recreation, and relaxation options.

RELATED: Introducing Carnival Mardi Gras

Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, explained the focus on fun above all else.

“When our guests Choose Fun and book a vacation on Mardi Gras, they are going to find many firsts and exciting experiences, all enhanced by the fun atmosphere our great Carnival crew deliver on every cruise,” she said.  “We’ve specifically designed Mardi Gras to invite everyone to create their own personalized fun vacation experience with options to suit every age, mood or taste.”

The accommodations on Mardi Gras will include more than 20 different stateroom categories and multiple levels of spacious and luxurious suites.  Mardi Gras will also include the most expansive open decks on any Carnival ship, and a spectacular atrium that will serve as the hub of the ship as well as a stunning focal point where guests will be welcomed on board.

The ship will feature all your favorite Carnival dining options including Guy’s Burger Joint, the wildly popular lunch spot created in tandem with TV personality and food lover Guy Fieri. The ship will also feature Guy’s Pig & Anchor Smokehouse Brewhouse, a BBQ restaurant which serves the cruise line’s own ParchedPig draft beer.

RELATED: Carnival Shares Famous Guy Fieri Burger Recipe

The Six Zones

Grand Central (Decks 6-8, mid-ship) – Grand Central takes the traditional atrium concept to new heights, combining a day-to-night entertainment complex with spectacular three-deck-high floor-to-ceiling windows and a bar overlooking the starboard side of the ship

Carnival Mardi Gras

Grand Central Atrium | Photo: Carnival Cruise Line

French Quarter (Deck 6, aft) – French Quarter will be lined with new bars, music and eateries that perfectly capture the festive spirit of the Big Easy. And since the spirit of New Orleans is so closely tied to the jazz scene, this neighborhood is linked via a two-deck-high promenade leading to a traditional New Orleans jazz club

Carnival Mardi Gras

Carnival Mardi Gras Jazz Bar | Photo: Carnival Cruise Line

La Piazza (Deck 8, mid-ship) – At La Piazza, guests are transported to Italy where they celebrate the rich heritage of Carnival’s senior officers with authentic cuisine from the casual family-style Cucina del Capitano and 24/7 Pizzeria del Capitano to a new Mediterranean-themed seafood restaurant.

Carnival Mardi Gras

La Piazza | Photo: Carnival Cruise Line

Summer Landing (Deck 8, aft) –  For outdoor summer-inspired fun, there will be a pool and whirlpools, a new bar, the lunch counter for the Smokehouse Brewhouse along with ample lounging spaces and hang outs, making this the ideal spot to enjoy all the fun on board the ship.

Carnival Mardi Gras

Lido Deck | Photo: Carnival Cruise Line

Lido (Deck 16-17, aft) – You know what this one has! Enjoy the pool as well as Guy’s Burger Joint, the New England-inspired Seafood Shack, and BlueIguana Cantina Mexican eatery, along with some new concepts to be announced at a later date that are sure to inspire foodie fans.

The Ultimate Playground (Decks 18-20, aft) – Aptly named, this deck features spacious family-friendly play area highlighted by the largest and most elaborate Carnival WaterWorks aqua park in the fleet, along with an expanded SportSquare. You’ll also find BOLT: Ultimate Sea Coaster, the first rollercoaster at sea where riders race along an 800-foot-long track achieving speeds of nearly 40 miles per hour.

Carnival Mardi Gras

The Ultimate Playground | Photo: Carnival Cruise Line

What do you think the most exciting feature of Carnival Mardi Gras will be? Let us know in the comments below!

A quick scroll through Literally Anika's Instagram feed will transport you to places as exotic as Phuket, Thailand, and as iconic as the Brooklyn Bridge. Raised in…

