Evan Gove - October 6, 2021
Evan Gove
October 7, 2021

Carnival Cruise Line Announces Additional Ship Restarts

Photo: Carnival Cruise Line Good morning, Baltimore!
Working towards the goal of its full fleet sailing from U.S. homeports by the spring of 2022, Carnival Cruise Line announced new ship restarts for January and February of 2022. According to the cruise line, Carnival Sunshine will restart from Charleston on January 13th and Carnival Liberty from Port Canaveral on February 11th. 

“Our restart plan continues to excel across all metrics, and we are looking forward to completing the restart of the fleet in the new year,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.  “We appreciate the support and patience of our guests, travel agents and port and destination partners who have been key to this successful restart.”

The plan is to have 17 ships fully operational by the end of the year. Below is the list of ports and ships Carnival Cruise Line expects to have up and running: 

  • Galveston: Carnival Breeze, Carnival Dream and Carnival Vista
  • Miami: Carnival Freedom, Carnival Horizon, Carnival Sunrise and Carnival Conquest
  • Port Canaveral: Mardi Gras, Carnival ElationCarnival Magic and Carnival Liberty (in February 2022)
  • New Orleans: Carnival Glory and Carnival Valor
  • Long Beach: Carnival Panorama, Carnival Radiance and Carnival Miracle
  • Baltimore: Carnival Legend
  • Tampa: Carnival Pride
  • Charleston: Carnival Sunshine (in January 2022)

What About the Vaccine for Kids?

As we inch closer to a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine for kids, Carnival’s Christine Duffy expressed optimism that it would be sooner rather than later. 

“We are optimistic that vaccines will be approved for children between the ages of 5-11 before the end of the year and we look forward to welcoming more families back on board,” Duffy continued.

Carnival also announced that cruises on Carnival Ecstasy from Jacksonville, Carnival Paradise from Tampa, and Carnival Sensation from Mobile – have been cancelled through February. 

Were you scheduled to cruise on any of the cancelled sailings? Let us know in the comments! 

Let us know your comments!

