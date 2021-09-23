Carnival Corporation Aims for 50% Fleet Restart by October

Click on the icons below to share this post









The largest cruise conglomerate in the world announced today they hope to have 50% of their fleet back in operation by the end of October and 65% of the fleet back by the New Year. Carnival Corporation was hit hard by the pandemic, but the news that their eight distinct cruise brands will have 42 ships (50% of the fleet) back by October is an important milestone for the industry’s recovery.

The company is taking it slow with their restart, but they’re finally offering sailings from major global ports around the world, including the U.S., Mexico, Caribbean, United Kingdom, Western Europe and the Mediterranean.

“Based on our initial restart of guest cruise operations across eight brands, it is clear from our guests that there is tremendous confidence in our brands, our health and safety protocols, and the return of cruising as one of the world’s most popular vacations,” said Roger Frizzell, chief communications officer for Carnival Corporation. “As the restart of cruising continues to gain momentum and create positive economic activity for people who depend on our industry to make a living, we look forward to serving our guests with more than half our fleet capacity returning in October, while delivering a great guest experience and serving the best interests of public health. Our highest responsibility and top priority remains compliance, environmental protection, and the health, safety and well-being of our guests, our shipboard and shoreside personnel, and the communities we visit.”

Which Carnival Cruise Brands Will be Active?

All of Carnival Corporation’s eight cruise brands will have ships active and sailing this fall. Carnival Cruise Line will have 13 ships sailing in October and a total of 17 ships by January 1st. Princess Cruises will have 6 ships sailing in October and 8 ships by January 1st. Holland America Line will have 4 ships in October and 6 ships by January 1st. Both Holland America Line and Seabourn will have their full fleets in service by Spring 2022.

For Carnival Corporation’s European cruise brands; Costa Cruises will have 5 ships sailing in October and 6 ships by January 1st. AIDA Cruises will have 8 ships sailing in October and 10 ships by January 1st. Cunard will have 2 of its 3 ships sailing by January 1st.