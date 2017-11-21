Carnival Brings Top Brands to Onboard Shops

Cruise News – Nov. 21, 2017

As part of an ongoing effort to provide a wide variety of choices at sea, Carnival Cruise Line is totally transforming its shipboard shopping experience with renovated spaces and popular items from some of the world’s best-known retailers, including Victoria’s Secret, Swarovski, Pandora, TAG and others.

According to Carnival’s vice president of retail, William Butler, the upgraded retail venues and expanded offerings are the result of months of intensive research and data gathering to customize its onboard shopping options to match the preferences of Carnival guests.

Here’s a breakdown on some of the new offerings available across the fleet:

Effy (12 ships) – one of the largest manufactures of fine jewelry in the United States, Effy’s tax- and duty-free items feature a lifetime guarantee and run the gamut from colored gemstones and diamonds to tanzanite and other top-of-the-line products

– one of the largest manufactures of fine jewelry in the United States, Effy’s tax- and duty-free items feature a lifetime guarantee and run the gamut from colored gemstones and diamonds to tanzanite and other top-of-the-line products Swarovski (25 ships) – one of the world’s leading retailers of fashion jewelry offering custom jewelry, pearls, sterling silver, and more

– one of the world’s leading retailers of fashion jewelry offering custom jewelry, pearls, sterling silver, and more TAG (24 ships) – a leading manufacturer of high-end luxury timepieces, TAG’s constantly evolving line of fine watches are worn by celebrities and sports stars the world over

– a leading manufacturer of high-end luxury timepieces, TAG’s constantly evolving line of fine watches are worn by celebrities and sports stars the world over Pandora (10 ships) – the nation’s top costume jewelry provider offers a selection of custom bracelets, rings, necklaces, and charms, including some tied to a vacation theme with cruise ships, palm trees, and sandals

– the nation’s top costume jewelry provider offers a selection of custom bracelets, rings, necklaces, and charms, including some tied to a vacation theme with cruise ships, palm trees, and sandals Invicta (25 ships) – this high-end retailer offers a full line of fashion watches with hundreds of different styles to choose from – from exercise to every day and special occasions

– this high-end retailer offers a full line of fashion watches with hundreds of different styles to choose from – from exercise to every day and special occasions Victoria’s Secret (22 ships) – purveyor of top beauty products offering a variety of popular items and accessories including mists, lotions, and perfumes, with convenient displays divided by the categories of Prestige, VS Fantasies, and Rollerballs

– purveyor of top beauty products offering a variety of popular items and accessories including mists, lotions, and perfumes, with convenient displays divided by the categories of Prestige, VS Fantasies, and Rollerballs Los Cincos Soles (4 ships)– this Mexican-themed retailer offers sterling silver jewelry, souvenirs, T-shirts, and authentic arts and crafts created by local artisans

Additionally, Carnival’s Cherry on Top sweets shops offering bulk candies, novelty items, and apparel are currently available on 20 ships.

Carnival’s shipboard retail experience has also been enhanced with fun activities, special promotions, and giveaways, in-store parties, and more. Select ships also feature stand-alone kiosks with “wearable tech” accessories that include the latest fitness trackers, pedometers, and heart rate monitors by brands like Fossil and others. Carnival has also made a significant investment in digital marketing across the fleet directing guests to marquee retail events and upcoming deals during their cruise.

Over the past year, Carnival has completely renovated the shopping outlets on Carnival Sensation, Carnival Elation, Carnival Conquest, and Carnival Valor with Carnival Victory, Carnival Fascination, Carnival Legend, and Carnival Paradise scheduled for retail refurbishments in the coming year. The new Carnival Horizon, set to debut in spring 2018, will take the line’s retail offerings to the next level with the line’s largest, most elaborate and diverse shopping experience to date with two decks of shops, boutiques, and displays featuring top-name retailers.

Photos: Carnival Cruise Line