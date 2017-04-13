Carnival Breaks Ground on Long Beach Renovation

Cruise News – Apr. 13, 2017

Carnival Cruise Line has broken ground on its multi-million-dollar renovation of its Long Beach Cruise Terminal, a long-anticipated project that will improve flow for passengers and allow larger ships to dock there. Once the improvements are in place, Carnival’s space in the terminal will grow from 66,000 square feet to 142,000 square feet, and will allow larger ships to plug into the local electrical grid, reducing exhaust emissions while in port.

Even more appealing to California cruise fans, however, are the improvements to the area around the terminal’s distinctive geodesic dome, including the Queen Mary floating hotel and attraction.

“The start of construction on this project further cements our commitment to the City of Long Beach and the outstanding relationships we have built with the leaders and people of this community,” says Carnival’s Torres de Navarra.

The Long Beach Cruise Terminal, America’s only privately operated cruise terminal, has been run by Carnival Cruise Line since 2003.

Photo: Carnival Cruise Line/Radu Ursu