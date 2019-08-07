SEARCH

Thrash the Pacific with MEGACRUISE
Thrash the Pacific with MEGACRUISE

August 7, 2019
August 7, 2019

British Pop Musical ‘SIX’ to debut on Norwegian Ships

SIX

Though he ruled England for nearly 4 decades, King Henry VIII was best known for having 6 wives throughout the course of his life. The story of those women is now being told on the high seas thanks to Norwegian Cruise Line. ‘SIX’, performed as a pop musical, centers on the lives of King Henry VIII’s wives as they go back and forth over which of the six had it the worst. The story itself is more than 500 years old, but told in a very modern 21st century way. 

Bringing the Stage to the Sea

According to Norwegian Cruise Line President Andy Stuart, the show is meant to be as comical as it is impressive. 

“Guests will be mesmerized by the comical and powerful leading ladies who will have them laughing, singing and dancing their way out of the theatre,” said Andy Stuart, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. “SIX is an excellent example of the exceptional entertainment we feature across our innovative fleet; we are really proud to add this amazing musical to our lineup.”

SIX

SIX | Photo: SIX/Norwegian Cruise Line

SIX the Musical

The show, written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, debuted in London in 2017 to rave reviews. The pair were in the midst of their final exams at Cambridge University when inspiration to write the play struck. 

RELATED: Norwegian Bliss to Feature “Jersey Boys” Musical Plus Original Shows

Kenny Wax, a producer of the show, conveyed his excitement about working with the cruise line. 

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Norwegian Cruise Line to showcase this award-winning musical for the first time at sea,” said Kenny Wax, one of the producers of SIX. “Originating from the minds of two senior Cambridge University students in the U.K., the show has surprised and delighted audiences around the globe.”

SIX will appear first on Norwegian Bliss on September 1, 2019, followed by Norwegian Breakaway on November 10, 2019 and Norwegian Getaway on April 23, 2020.

