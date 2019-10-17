Blue World Voyages: The Healthy Choice in Cruising … AND Living!

The Monthly Mantra

Move it! … Move it! … Move it!

Blue World Voyages is betting that it can get my fat butt out of a deck chair and transform my cruise experience into an active and healthy one with an exclusive focus on sports, fitness, and wellness.

And from what I learned from the line’s founders, health and fitness entrepreneur Gene Meehan and former Residensea CEO Fredy Delis, they just might succeed.

Blue World Voyages sets sail in Spring 2021 with the first of three cruise ships designed to appeal to fitness and health fanatics who until now have shunned cruising, believing that it’s all about Jello shots, massive buffets, formal dress, and being herded around to tourist traps aboard overly air-conditioned motor coaches. BWV is attracting these first-timers through strategic partnerships with health-focused companies like Outside Integrated Media, Yoga Journal, Well + Good and more.

RELATED: Twenty Years of Onboard Innovations

Fortunately, veteran cruisers like us can join the party too if we’re into the health and wellness thing because the BWV’s ultimate goal is to create an environment filled with like-minded people (and they probably don’t want all first-timers, because having to explain over and over and over what a tender is and how to put on a life jacket would drive anyone mad). Sailings will be open to adults and active kids 16 and older (which I interpret to mean kids who will happily play something besides video games).

I’m always a little nervous when I suspect someone’s trying to transform my hard-earned vacation into something wholesome and healthy — I envision tofu and broccoli for dinner each night and maybe a white wine spritzer — but as Gene and Fredy revealed their plans, I realized that this just might be the innovative line active cruisers have been waiting for: five-star casual luxury for decidedly active folks.

Imagine:

A full deck dedicated to sports, exercise, and wellness with cool complimentary stuff like a golf and soccer simulator, batting cages, training center, yoga, spinning, and a TRX studio.

A second deck focused on rejuvenation, including the largest guest spa afloat with a relaxing therapy tub, indoor and outdoor treatment rooms, and solarium.

Three swimming pools including, when docked, a seawater pool that’s created by affixing an open platform to the side of the ship — it even has space for deck chairs — and the bottom of the structure is netted, which means Jaws and jellyfish won’t interrupt your laps. Water toys like wave runners and kayaks will also be available … at no charge.

All that activity will sure work up an appetite, so Blue World Voyages plans to offer a selection of healthy and delicious dining options, from a farm-to-table main dining room to Asian and Italian specialty restaurants, an extensive food-and-wine-pairing lounge, and a demonstration kitchen. The focus at all venues will be rave-worthy dishes — NOT diet food!

Blue World Voyages: Shrouded in Intrigue

At this point, the ships themselves are shrouded in mystery although it appears that two of the three vessels have been confirmed and all three are currently sailing with an unnamed cruise line (or cruise lines). Capacity will be about 500 guests and each ship will undergo an extensive refit before it takes to the seas for Blue World Voyages, transporting guests to off-the-beaten- track ports the world over for — you guessed it — active shore excursions that will include things like cycling, hiking, golfing, water sports, and more.

If all of this floats your boat, consider cruising with Blue World Voyages…or maybe moving in! Those who were paying attention might have noticed that BWV co-founder Fredy Delis had served as CEO of Residensea, the original live-aboard cruise ship. Fredy and Gene have decided to take the owner’s concept to BWV with 40 spectacular one-and two-bedroom balconied residences available for purchase on each ship. While the hefty price tag (apartments start at $2,350,000 with annual maintenance approximately of $200,000) might be a deterrent to all but the crazy wealthy, lottery winners, and embezzlers, owners may rent out the digs to generate income. And don’t forget that apartments include all include furniture, linens, daily cleaning, free internet, food and beverage, most shore excursions, and, of course, all the sports and fitness activities aboard.

With the way my health club membership fee keeps rising, I just might have to look into it.

For more information, visit Blue World Voyages online.

— Judi Cuervo