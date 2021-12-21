Belly Up to the Bars on Odyssey of the Seas

Click on the icons below to share this post









As the saying goes, “it’s five o’clock somewhere,” and on Royal Caribbean’s newest Quantum-class ship, Odyssey of the Seas, that is the truth. No matter what time your watch says, happy hour begins when you are ready for your first cocktail. There is always a bar open with a smiling bartender happy to serve you a tropical drink.

In a quest to find the best drink onboard this 5,510 passenger ship, I set out to taste all of the featured cocktails at all of the bars. A daunting task to complete in the span of fewer than 48 hours, but someone had to do it, right? Along with my guest and Porthole Cruise and Travel’s own Evan Gove, we bellied up to multiple bars, and this is what we found:

The Best Cocktail

By unanimous consensus, the number one cocktail guests must-try is the Painkiller. Although it is part of the base fleet menu, which is available at every bar, sip snd savor this classic drink with its Royal Caribbean twist at Lime & Coconut, an outdoor bar found spread out between decks 14 and 15.

You might be tempted to try their signature cocktail as well which is aptly named the Lime & Coconut. Made with Malibu Coconut Rum, coconut milk, coconut syrup, guava syrup, and lime juice, it was cold and creamy, but we found it a bit too sweet for our liking. However, the pineapple keepsake bucket makes a nice souvenir.

Best Bar for Socializing

Number one on the list for making new friends is the swim-up bar on the shores of Royal Caribbean’s private island Coco Cay. With room for only 26 guests on this flotilla, everyone gets friendly with one another pretty quickly. And while you might find yourself buying a round of shots for your new buddies at the bar, a frosty beer while catching rays is the best way to go here.

Best Bar for Live Music

The best bar for live music is the Crown and Compass Pub. While listening to the guitar player croon acoustic versions of your favorite songs, have a Dublin Iced Tea. This exciting concoction tastes like a refreshing soda with Guinness overtone while their signature drink, the Boston Ice Tea Party, is high octane and loaded with various elixirs.

Alternatively, for loud live music, try the Music Hall. A concert-style venue where you will find rock n’ roll cover bands belting out the best songs from the past. Here order their signature drink, the Ice Ice Baby, which is heavy on the pineapple with just a tiny bit of fizz.

Strongest Cocktail

Playmakers, the sprawling sports bar in the 16th deck overlooking the massive multi-use SeaPlex®, has the most potent cocktail on the ship. Try the Knockout Punch, which should be renamed the “Knock-You-Out-Punch” or better yet, “The Mike Tyson” because the float of dark rum on top is a stinger!

Most Underrated Bar

The Solarium at the front of the boat on deck 14 is a hidden gem. This adult-only spot is where you will find the Sunshine Bar. Try the very colorful and sweet blue Curaçao Cosmo with a maraschino cherry at the bottom. It was described as “surprisingly coconut-y, with a hint of orange on the front of the palette.”

Not only does the new Giovanni’s℠ Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar have fantastic hand-tossed pizzas, but their house Chianti is just $6/glass. If you are not looking for a bargain, peruse their wine list, which features 50 wines by the glass!

Best Classic Cocktail

The Schooner Bar, a nautically themed lounge, has nightly live entertainment. Their featured drink, a Rum Old Fashioned, is made with coconut syrup, giving it a tropical twist. Ask the bartender about their other Old Fashioneds as well. There are five different kinds on their menu.

Drink Packages on Odyssey of the Seas

While it is not high-end mixology, in general, the cocktails on the Odyssey of the Seas are pretty good. Whether you choose a beverage package or pay for your drinks à la carte, cruisers will find a great selection of mixed drinks infused with Caribbean flavors.

Fun fact: There are 25+ food and beverage venues, enough to visit three different places each day in a week!