Bali Resort Looks to Entice Guests with Extended Stays

The Indonesian island of Bali takes up a spot on most bucket lists and one resort on the island is offering extended stay options for people looking for an isolated vacation away from the crowds.

Tanah Gajah, a Resort by Hadiprana has a new “Extended Stay for Greater Value” package in which guests enjoy 14 days in their own private villas spread out enough to promote proper social distancing. There are only 20 villas on the resort so those looking to avoid crowds on their next getaway should take a closer look.

Extended Stays in Bali

Extended stays could be a more popular option for vacationers going forward as lower rates across the board mean two-plus weeks away is more affordable than it’s ever been. Bucket list getaways like Bali could be popular because they’re so far off the grid.

“As we move into a new normal we believe travelers will prefer to stay longer in one place, and will look for boutique properties that have truly personalized service and allow for less contact with other guests,” said Deasy Swandarini, GM of Tanah Gajah, a Resort by Hadiprana. “We created this package with that new need in mind.”

Along with the luxury villa, the package from Tanah Gajah includes daily breakfast, a complimentary mini bar, daily laundry service, wifi, and access to the gym, pool and tennis court. There are a number of add-ons to enjoy like picnic lunches, hikes through the rice paddies and floating breakfasts for those with private pool villas.

Bali entered the beginning of their reopening transition at the start of June, but it won’t welcome international visitors back until the Fall.

