Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Returns to Operation

Over the weekend, Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line became the latest cruise operator to return to service when their ship Grand Classica set sail from the Port of Palm Beach in Florida over the weekend. The ship visited Grand Bahama Island as part of the cruise line’s popular two-night ‘micro-cation’ cruise vacations.

It was the first time in 16 months the cruise line embarked with passengers after completing a closed group test sailing to ensure passenger health and safety. The cruise line has implemented extensive cleanliness protocol, and will adhere to all policies outlined and required by the CDC’s Framework for Conditional Sailing Order.

Hometown Heroes Initiative

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line previously announced an initiative to say thank you to essential workers who helped keep us all safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Hometown Heroes Initiative gives essential workers a free cruise to Grand Bahamas Island with the option to include a travel companion for a reduced price. The best part? Children also sail free!

“Essential workers have always been heroes, putting their lives at risk daily to help others, but the COVID-19 pandemic has put even more strain on those on the front lines and we are so appreciative of their sacrifices. We want to say, ‘thank you’ by offering a free and relaxing getaway to Grand Bahama Island, our second home,” said Oneil Khosa, CEO of Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line. “With our updated health and safety measures in place, we are able to offer essential workers and their families a stress-free, micro-cation option that will allow them to return to work refreshed and recharged.”

If you’re thinking about getting back into cruising, a two-night ‘micro-cation’ is a pretty good way to get away for those still hesitant to book a week or more on board a ship. If you’re sailing with Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line soon, let us know in the comments!