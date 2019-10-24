Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Arrives in Nassau

One of South Florida’s most popular cruise lines celebrated their inaugural sailing to Nassua, Bahamas last week with a lunch event on board Grand Classica for more than 200 local Bahamians in the hospitality industry. The group included travel agents, representatives from hotels and resorts, as well as local government dignitaries. The event followed the cruise line’s recent announcement of new sailings to Nassau, as well as the introduction of a Cruise & Stay Program on the island.

Bahamas Cruise and Stay Program

Travelers sailing to Nassau with Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line now have two ways to get away, with either a two-night cruise onboard Grand Classica or through the cruise line’s Cruise & Stay program, which allows travelers to extend their time on the island for up to six nights at several destination hotels and resorts, including the all-inclusive Meliá Nassau Beach Resort at Cable Beach, SLS at Baha Mar and Comfort Suites on Paradise Island. Pricing starts at just $389 per person, and to show its appreciation for advisors that book the Cruise & Stay option for clients; the cruise line is offering a base commission of 15 percent with no non-commissionable fees.

Perks for the new Cruise & Stay package include:

a free specialty dinner

a free wine tasting onboard

five free drinks per stateroom

400 Paradise Rewards points towards a free cruise

kids eat and sail free

“We are thankful for everyone who joined us onboard Grand Classica this week for an immersive experience to learn about our unique product,” said Oneil Khosa, CEO of Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, who provided each attendee at the event with a free future cruise voucher, so that they could experience the product firsthand with family or friends.

“With our two-night sailings to the Bahamas, departing daily from the Port of Palm Beach, and the introduction of our all-new Cruise & Stay Program offer on Nassau, we are now one of the leading sources of tourism to Nassau,” he continued. “We’re excited to offer our guests an authentic experience of the island through stays at destination hotels and resorts, and we look forward to helping further stimulate much-needed tourism to the Bahamas, while simultaneously continuing to assist with the rebuilding effort in every possible way.”

Cruises to Grand Bahama Island

The cruise line will continue to sail to Grand Bahama Island and has been active in relief efforts in the region following Hurricane Dorian earlier this fall. It’s a popular weekend getaway for many in South Florida looking for a great vacation that’s close to home.