Azamara to Welcome a Third Sister to Its Fleet

Cruise News – Sept. 26, 2017

Azamara Club Cruises has announced that it has entered into an agreement to purchase a sister ship to Azamara Journey and Azamara Quest, with delivery taking place in March 2018.

“We are pleased to expand our portfolio by 50 percent, allowing us to visit even more regions of the world through the acquisition of this sister ship,” said Larry Pimentel, president and CEO of Azamara Club Cruises. “Our loyal guests and travel partners have asked for this expansion for a long time; we are very pleased to deliver this to them.”

The new addition — Azamara Pursuit — is comparable in size to Azamara Journey and Azamara Quest. As such, it will allow visits to unique ports that larger ships are unable to reach. Together, the three ships will support the brand’s commitment to enrich destination immersion around the world, by staying longer in port to allow guests to experience more.

The ship’s décor will be updated to match the brand’s upmarket position and will be similar to the renovations recently introduced on Azamara Journey and Azamara Quest. Information about deployment and itineraries for Azamara Pursuit will be available in October.

Photo: Azamara Club Cruises