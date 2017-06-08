Azamara Journey and Azamara Quest Unite for Best Friends Day

Cruise News – June 7, 2017

In celebration of National Best Friends Day on June 8, sister ships Azamara Journey and Azamara Quest made a rare appearance together in Barcelona, meeting for the first time since September 2013 in Venice. In honor of this unique event, a number of perfect-pairing activities fit for best friends took place for guests on board, as well as social contests for those tuning in from afar.

Azamara Club Cruises is known for its signature Destination Immersion programming, unique voyages, and curated shore excursions. The cruise line rarely repeats an itinerary, which made this meeting of its two ships distinctive as Azamara Quest and Azamara Journey are seldom found in the same region of the world, let alone the same port.

“Our Destination Immersion promise means that our boutique hotels at sea often are oceans apart as they chart our exceptional, unique itineraries,” said Larry Pimentel, president and CEO of Azamara. “The reuniting of Azamara Journey and Azamara Quest after almost four years is a significant reminder that, while we deliver unmatched experiences on land across the globe, we always collectively come together to up the ante with new and exciting offerings for our guests.”

Best Friends Day is being celebrated on board with a number of unique guest experiences and offers. A Chef’s Table raffle will take place, awarding at random a lucky stateroom winner on each ship a dinner for two. In the spirit of honoring pairs, the corresponding stateroom on the sister ship will also be declared a winner.

As the ships sailed together out of the Barcelona port, the momentous occasion was marked with a sailaway party on the pool decks of both Azamara Journey and Azamara Quest. Azamara Journey’s cruise director, Eric DeGray, led a fleetwide toast as guests aboard both ships simultaneously cheered in celebration, followed by a night of dancing under the stars.

Cruise fans joining the celebration from afar can visit the photo gallery, and follow @AzamaraVoyages, @AzamaraJourney, @AzamaraQuest and #SistersMeet on Twitter. Also, now through June 14, travelers looking to plan their next Azamara adventure with their best travel companion can head to AzamaraClubCruises.com/sistersmeet and vote for how you would spend a day in Barcelona, receiving a promotion code offering $300-$500 onboard credit to apply toward your next voyage.

Photos: Azamara Club Cruises