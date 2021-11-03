Le Barth is Back

Click on the icons below to share this post









Le Barthélemy has been named the number one hotel on St. Barths, and now I know why. I’ve just spent several days at this small luxury hotel, and it is no wonder why the accolades are pouring in. Everything from the food to the service and the turquoise ocean views from my suite was très magnifique!

After withstanding a hurricane and a pandemic, the award-winning Le Barthélemy Hotel & Spa is back and better than ever. Aiming to make a splash as the winter season begins, they have just opened Amis St. Barth, a new beachfront dining venue on St. Barths’ secluded Grand Cul de Sac bay.

“We’re thrilled to introduce our new dining concept created for friends old and new to enjoy a celebration of the Mediterranean in the most stylish yet comfortable oceanfront setting,” says Marc Dobbels, managing director at Le Barthélemy. “Perfect for group gatherings, private dinners and romantic evenings alike, Amis, translated to friends, exemplifies our core philosophy of couture hospitality, offering personalized, unhurried service for a relaxing experience like being with the best of friends.” says Dobbels.

AMIS ST. BARTH

Amis is destined to be St. Barths’ newest hotspot where everything at shines. In fact, it sparkles. While ordering a glass of French Champagne or sparkling rose seems like a logical choice, don’t overlook the drink menu at Le Bar, the restaurant’s centerpiece where crafting cocktails is an art form. I was memorized watching the bartenders create their signature botanic cocktails. Many of which are served in fun bird-shaped glassware or exquisite gold-rimmed highball glasses topped off with fresh herbs and edible scented hydrolats. Even elixirs as simple as a vodka martini are exquisite with fanciful orange twists.

Alongside Sous-chefs Marie Cécile Gomis-Alexandre, his wife, and Mathieu Oysselet, Chef Vincent Gomis uses the freshest local ingredients in every colorfully plated dish. Infused with the flavors of the South of France and the Mediterranean, the menu includes an abundance of seafood dishes, many of which I sampled. I couldn’t get enough of the fresh ceviche, seared tuna, and lobster medallions.

However, if you don’t fancy fish, there are plenty of other items on the menu to try. Standouts include duck breast with jerk spices, mango chutney, and sweet potato fries, lamb loin with green olive tapenade and eggplant caviar, and broccoli pesto pasta with lemon confit and pistachio broccolini.

SPECIALTY TABLES

Adding to the restaurant’s allure, Amis St Barths has several specialty tables available to reserve that are perfect for celebrating an anniversary, a birthday, or any special occasion.

Love St. B’s Table – Set on the beach in a secluded location, you will find the most romantic table for two in St. Barths. Dine on a personalized three-course menu that comes with two glasses of champagne.

Sparkling Table – This festive dinner menu is paired with champagne only, of course! Your private table for 4-12 guests is set under the stars at a seaside pergola. In addition to a three-course menu, you can create your own champagne cocktail.

Chef’s Table – Perhaps one of the most unique settings, the Chef’s Table gives you a front-row seat in the heart of the kitchen. Go behind the scenes to watch as the Chef cooks your meal.

AMIS PLAGE

Enjoy lunch with your toes in the sand at Amis Plage, which is situated directly on the beach. Start your meal with the burrata tomato carpaccio, steamed artichoke served with vegetables, aioli, or braised octopus. Then, pair it with a glass of rose and the truffle pizza or a classic burger with cheese which is melted tableside by your server using a hand-held kitchen torch.

A tip of the hat to the boutique staff as well. As we sat under the umbrellas, using the boardwalk as a runway, they strutted their stuff past the tables showing off the latest trends in chic Saint Barthelemy fashion. So naturally, I wanted to buy every stylish dress they showcased.

Whether you are staying at Le Barthélemy, at a villa on the island, or just visiting St. Barths for the day, your table at Amis is calling.