One of America’s most prominent steamboat river cruise companies used their platform at the Seatrade Cruise Global convention in Miami this week to announce a major rebrand with big implications for the future! American Queen Steamboat Company, the sister line of Victory Cruise Lines and a subsidiary of the Hornblower Group, announced that the company would move their headquarters from Indiana to Fort Lauderdale, FL and merge both American Queen and Victory into a single brand; American Queen Voyages.

Along with the rebrand, the new cruise company announced expanded itineraries to Alaska as well as the creation of 100 new jobs at their new office in Florida.

Shawn Bierdz, the president of American Queen Voyages, explained that the news marked a new chapter in American Queen’s already impressive legacy.

“Through a decade of transformation, American Queen Voyages has surged from the great American rivers to include lakes, ocean and expedition experiences,” he said. “Today, we are American Queen Voyages and embrace this simple but important expression – Discovery Runs Deep. As we move into this new chapter and introduce our version of encounter travel, we uphold the originating vision of our company’s founder and chairman, John Waggoner and his unwavering belief in the renaissance of U.S. river cruising and close-to-home adventures.”

Discovery Runs Deep

Part of the rebrand is to encourage guests to get further from the beaten path for authentic travel experiences. America is a large country with plenty to see, but not everyone takes that next step towards a truly unforgettable trip.

“To see America, you have to look beyond the roads, and American Queen Voyages embraces this notion with compelling travel encounters,” shares Kari Tarnowski, senior vice president marketing and sales for American Queen Voyages. “We celebrate 10 incredible years in business as American Queen Steamboat Company and embrace its legacy as we enter this new phase. We look forward to delivering American Queen Voyages to our guests, travel advisors and port partners across North America.”

Have you sailed with American Queen Steamboat Company or Victory Cruise Lines? Let us know in the comments below!