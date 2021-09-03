American Melody Debuts with 22-Day Mississippi River Cruise

Click on the icons below to share this post









The newest ship from American Cruise Lines departs on its inaugural cruise today and we couldn’t be more excited! American Melody is set to celebrate Labor Day Weekend the right way, but with a few changes in the itinerary due to Hurricane Ida. The cruise was scheduled to depart from New Orleans, but now the ship will sail from Natchez, Mississippi on a 22-Day Complete Mississippi River Cruise.

Through the end of December 2021, American Melody will also operate several of American’s popular 8- Day Upper Mississippi River cruises between St. Louis, MO, and St. Paul, MN, as well as 8-Day Lower Mississippi River cruises including, 8-Day New Orleans Roundtrip itineraries and special holiday cruises for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s.

About American Melody

American Cruise Lines bills their new 175-passenger ship as “the most sophisticated and elegant riverboat on U.S. waters.” Highlights include a multi-level sky-lit atrium, indoor and outdoor lounges, a grand dining room as well as a casual outdoor café, a large fitness center, and an unbelievable Skywalk on the top deck which features an ellipse cutout cantilevered over the ship’s 4th deck. All staterooms feature their own private balcony. It’s truly one of the most beautiful river ships we’ve ever seen!

The ship is the second new modern riverboat built by American Cruise Lines this year with American Jazz launching in March 2021. The cruise line also has two more new ships, American Symphony and American Serenade, scheduled for arrival in 2022.

American Cruise Lines was the first domestic river cruise company to resume operation on American rivers when they set sail in March from Amelia Island in Northern Florida on a weekend cruise to Charleston, South Carolina on board their ship Independence.

Have you cruised with American Cruise Lines before? Let us know what you thought about the experience in the comments below!