AmaWaterways Welcomes AmaSiena to River Cruise Fleet

River cruise operator AmaWaterways celebrated the christening of its newest ship, AmaSiena, with a ceremony in Lahnstein, Germany on Sunday. The ceremony was attended by AmaWaterways’ Co-Founders, President Rudi Schreiner and Executive Vice President Kristin Karst as well as Godmother Debbie Fiorino, senior vice president and COO of Owned Brands for World Travel Holdings. The new ship is the 26th ship in the fleet for AmaWaterways.

“The christening ceremony for AmaSiena celebrates our much-anticipated return to the rivers and it is particularly meaningful to have esteemed travel industry leader Debbie Fiorino act as her proud Godmother,” said Karst. “We continue to be inspired by the resiliency, passion and commitment of the travel advisor community and we are so proud to share this christening with the travel advisors and guests that joined us for this special event as well as our dedicated crew members who create the cherished vacation memories for our guests.”

As the crowd looked on, Captain Ronald Schuegard assisted as Godmother Fiorino in breaking the traditional champagne bottle on the hull of the ship, signifying good luck on the journeys ahead.

“Being part of the travel industry has allowed me to discover so much of the world and AmaWaterways has taken me to many of these amazing places, traveling along iconic rivers visiting spectacular cities and discovering amazing towns like Lahnstein, where we celebrated the christening of AmaSiena,” said Fiorino. “I am honored to act as her Godmother as we celebrate a safe return to the rivers and the promise of a bright future ahead.”

About AmaSiena

The new ship is similar in design to AmaLucia, AmaMora, AmaLea and AmaKristina and features 78 staterooms, most of which have a balcony. The ship features a main dining room as well as a new al fresco area in the Main Lounge. A dedicated Wellness Host is on board offers guided group fitness classes and hiking and biking tours. The ship also features a heated pool and swim-up bar as well as massage and hair salon services.

AmaSiena will sail a variety of seven-night itineraries on the Rhine river including the Enchanting Rhine, Captivating Rhine and festive Christmas Markets on the Rhine. Starting in 2022, she will also sail the Dutch and Belgium Waterways on the Best of Holland & Belgium itinerary.