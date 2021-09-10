Click on the icons below to share this post









The newest ship from AmaWaterways began sailing the famous Nile River in Egypt this week and guests had a surprise prior to embarkation!

Cruise line co-founders Rudi Schreiner and Kristin Karst surprised the ship’s first guests by joining them for a cocktail hour at Four Seasons Hotel Cairo At The First Residence before boarding the ship in Luxor. AmaWaterways’ Egyptian partner, Ahmed Atef El Wassief, president of Wings for Tourism Investment, was also there to see the guests off. The inaugural cruise is the Secrets of Egypt & The Nile itinerary, which operates seasonally from September through June each year.

“I am absolutely delighted to have our wonderful new AmaDahlia sailing the Nile River,” said Kristin Karst, executive vice president and co-founder of AmaWaterways. “It was truly such a joy to be with our guests as together we discovered the beautiful setting on board, reflecting the local culture and distinctive art of the region. Egypt has a very special place in my heart, and I am so excited to have many more guests experience the beauty of AmaDahlia and the unparalleled experiences that this itinerary offers.”

About AmaDahlia

Holding just 72 guests, AmaDahlia features lots of space to enjoy, particularly for those in one of the 16 suites which range from 370 to 430 sq. ft. Amenities include a swimming pool and bar on the Sun Deck, locally sourced cuisine at the Main Restaurant and The Chef’s Al Fresco Restaurant, which is located on an open deck for the best views.

“We are so appreciative of our Egyptian partners, who helped us launch AmaDahlia on time to start her inaugural season as planned this September,” said Rudi Schreiner, president and co-founder of AmaWaterways. “Their local experience has been critical throughout all the design and construction period and we look forward to continuing to work together to share the iconic wonders of Egypt with our guests.”

Secrets of Egypt & The Nile Itinerary

Over the course of 11 nights, guests on board AmaDahlia’s Secrets of Egypt & The Nile itinerary get to explore ancient civilization with authentic, small group-guided shore excursions led by Egyptologists. Highlights include the Temple of Luxor, the Valley of Kings, the Great Sphinx and the Pyramids of Giza. Option land itinerary add-ons features three nights in Cairo pre-cruise and one-night in Cairo post-cruise at the Four Seasons Hotel as well as an exclusive private tour and special farewell lunch at the Abdeen Presidential Palace.

Check out the video below for a closer look at AmaDahlia!