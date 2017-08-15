All-Suite Paddlewheeler American Duchess Debuts in New Orleans

Cruise News – Aug. 15, 2017

American Queen Steamboat Company has welcomed its newest riverboat, the 166-guest American Duchess, the first all-suite paddlewheeler on America’s rivers.

Christened in New Orleans on the banks of the Mississippi River by Marissa Applegate, daughter of chairman and CEO, John Waggoner, American Duchess features a generous space ratio showcased by a range of suites that measure from 180 to 550 square feet as well as open seating in two dining venues, The Grand Dining Room and The River Club and Terrace, which offers regionally inspired cuisine.

“In addition to the pride I take being the godmother of the American Duchess today, it has been such a joy to stand by my father and watch him grow this company from the ground up,” said Applegate. “Thank you to everyone for bestowing this honor on me and letting me be a part of this special day.”

After the christening, American Duchess will sail a variety of voyages ranging from six days and up on the Upper and Lower Mississippi, Ohio, and Tennessee rivers.

“American Duchess is a culmination of our company’s core values and finest attributes, poised to deliver our trademark level of gracious service, first-class entertainment, superlative fine dining, and award-winning shore excursions,” described American Queen Steamboat Company president and COO Ted Sykes. “With the first Loft Suites on U.S. rivers, she is an innovation that will no doubt set new standards for excellence within the industry.”

Photos: American Queen Steamboat Company