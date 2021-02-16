German cruise line AIDA announced today that they plan to resume cruise operations beginning March 20, 2021 on board their ship AIDAperla. The first sailing will visit Spain’s Canary Islands off the coast of Northern Africa. The decision comes in part because of the German federal government’s lockdown to contain the pandemic ending in March 2021.

It’s been a strange few months for AIDA who restarted operation over the summer only to have travel restrictions in their home country make cruising an impossibility. The cruise line announced in January their intention to resume cruising the Canary Islands season as of March 6, 2021, but they’ve now pushed that date back to the 20th of March.

The Spanish government established rules for safe travel in the Canaries in November, which are in line with AIDA’s already established hygiene and prevention measures. AIDA’s health and safety protocols, which have been audited by SGS Institute Fresenius and confirmed by the classification society DNV-GL, among others, include measures such as the free COVID 19 test before the voyage, secure arrival and departure, medical care, distance regulations and increased disinfection measures on board, as well as guided shore excursions.

As for everywhere else they sail, cruisers will have to be patient. The Canary Islands will be the only operating itinerary when the company resumes operation.

For Those Already Booked

The cruise line started a program called the “AIDA promise,” where guests have more flexibility and security when they’re planning their cruise vacation. Guests have several booking options ranging from small down payments to free rebooking in the event that a cruise is cancelled or postponed. The “AIDA promise” is included in the travel price for new bookings up to March 31, 2021, and applies to departures up to Oct. 31, 2021.

About AIDAperla

Delivered in 2017, AIDAperla has an informal overall feel compared to other ships but features all the same amenities and dining options cruises have come to expect from their cruise vacation. There are 18 decks, 12 restaurants, tapas bars, a late-night disco club, cabaret shows and room for3,286 passengers.