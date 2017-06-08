5 Faves: Must-Try Cambodian Street Foods

Porthole’s 5 Faves
Dig In!
Five Must-Try Cambodian Street Foods
I profess to being a moderate foodie, backed up by my appreciation of food and the discovery of new tastes. And despite an inclination to be rather picky, I openly admit that I prefer street food fare over Michelin-rated cuisine.
Give me back-alley grub marinated with a hint of scooter exhaust enjoyed in a plastic table and chair on the sidewalk and I’m front and center. And call me fussy, but I do draw the line on ingesting cranial cavity concoctions, eyeballs as a delicacy, unidentified organ meats, genital extractions, or, surprisingly, raw onions. Andrew Zimmern I am not!
After a pre-cruise trip into Cambodia, I will disclose that I have uncovered the mother lode. Allow me to offer a disclaimer in depicting some of these dubious dishes as comfort food. Actually knowing what they are (or were), lends nothing to thoughts of comforting culinary bliss, but to experience something different, really different, is all part of travel. Here are my five favorite not-to-be-missed Cambodian street foods (reduced down from dozens).
Street food, especially in Southeast Asia, is a great way to jolt your dormant taste buds to life. Any evening stroll through the streets will expose hundreds of variations of farm-to-table meats, organs, and produce. Some sound delightful, like banana flower salad or fried water lily with shrimp, but there are others that fail the Five Faves distinction, instead qualifying for induction into a (dis)honorable mention list:
Durian
If the strange spiky look of this reviled fruit doesn’t put you off, the assault on your olfactory senses will. As they say: smells like hell, tastes like heaven.
Balut
A fertilized duck embryo eaten direct from the eggshell — raw! Don’t lecture me about the nutritional value and libido enhancement properties; it’s not going to happen!
Red Tree Ants with Beef Strips
Imagine a quinoa type of texture. Do you really need more description?
Tarantula Tongue, Leg of Lizard, Iguana Toes
Ok, I made these up. But if I had the time, I’m sure I’d find them offered somewhere as a holistic cure for what ails you.
If you are traveling to Cambodia or Vietnam, leave your timid tendencies at home, pack some bravado, and try something off the wall (sometimes literally). Frankly, it might not hurt to pack some Imodium too, just in case.
— Steve Leland
Photos: Steve Leland
