10 Ways to Spend the Day in Wellington, New Zealand

New Zealand’s capital, Wellington, is one of the windiest cities in the world, but don’t let that deter you! There’s always something happening in this cool, cosmopolitan city. Home to many creative industries, including the local film industry, Wellington is a young, vibrant, and creative place to live or visit. Here are some of the top picks for ways to spend the day in Wellington.

Enjoy delicious, healthy local food

Wellington is bursting with delicious food, from cheap eats to fine dining. The best part is, you don’t have to compromise your diet to enjoy it! There are abundant options for restaurants serving up delicious food that won’t stretch your waistline.

Hike up Mount Victoria

Wellington is famous for its hills, and Mount Victoria is one of the best. At the top, you will find uninterrupted views out to every part of the city. On a clear morning, you can even catch a glimpse of the tip of the South Island! It’s a short half an hour walk from downtown Wellington, so you can’t miss this unforgettable view.

Space Place

Let Space Place at the Carter Observatory capture your imagination. Their exhibitions are educational and entertaining, taking you away to the stars. The knowledgeable staff at Space Place also do daily presentations. These immersive talks guide you through the stories and constellations of Wellington’s night sky.

Visit the Botanical Gardens

For a taste of nature, be sure to visit Thorndon to see Wellington’s famed Botanical Gardens. The Botanical Gardens feature beautiful flowers, plants, and trees which are both indigenous and exotic to New Zealand. During the summer, the Botanical Gardens sound shell plays host to nightly live music performances.

Take a tour of Wellington’s thriving craft beer scene

Wellington is the home of craft beer in New Zealand. The city boasts an impressive number of world-class breweries whipping up all kinds of weird and wonderful beers for you to enjoy.

Visit parliament for a guided tour

New Zealand’s House of Parliament is located in the heart of the city. Parliament offers free guided tours every day – just book ahead to ensure your spot. The tours explore the political history of New Zealand, while giving a fascinating insight into how the country is run.

Experience Wellington café culture

Wellingtonians are very particular about their coffee. With some of the best coffee in the world, it’s easy to see why. Chic cafes and coffee roasteries abound in Wellington, and standards are high. You would have to search hard to find a bad cup of joe in Wellington!

Check out the national museum, Te Papa Tongarewa

New Zealand’s national museum, Te Papa Tongarewa, is located on Wellington’s waterfront. The unique building is home to some of the best collections and exhibitions depicting New Zealand’s heritage. You could spend all day learning about New Zealand’s rich human and natural history from this leading cultural institution.

Zealandia

Zealandia is undoubtedly the best place in Wellington to see native New Zealand wildlife. This special sanctuary was established to create a predator-free zone for New Zealand’s native birds. Since its foundation, the local bird population has flourished. By visiting Zealandia, you contribute to funding the sanctuary’s important conservation work.

Go for a dip at Scorching Bay

For a trip to the beach, Scorching Bay is a local favourite. During the summer, this stunning little beach is packed with Wellingtonians enjoying the cool blue water and golden sand. Make sure to get there early for a good spot in the sun!

Whatever way you choose to spend the day in Wellington, you are sure to be charmed by this special place. With activities to suit any lifestyle, there is something for everyone, whether they are settling down or passing through.

Maia Fletcher is a freelance writer based in the sun-kissed city of Gisborne, New Zealand. Maia has collaborated and produced articles for numerous blogs and local businesses. To learn more about her, follow Maia’s blog.