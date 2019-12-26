Yum Yum at Crystal Cruises’ Umi Uma

This month, the quest for the best onboard restaurants takes us on Crystal Cruises’ Crystal Symphony. You must book a reservation at Umi Uma. Famed restaurateur and celebrity chef Nobuyuki “Nobu” Matsuhisa created the restaurant’s Japanese-Peruvian fusion menu. His unique style cuisine is sought after globally, and to ensure guests get an authentic experience, Umi Uma’s chefs are trained by the master personally. For those unfamiliar, Nobu restaurants are synonymous around the world with fine dining. With locations on 5 continents and having been awarded numerous Michelin Stars, they are a destination for food lovers around the world.

Eating Well on Crystal Cruises

Popular dishes at Umi Uma include yellowtail sashimi with jalapeño and tuna tataki with ponzu sauce. I’ve dined at a number of Nobu, and even the simple components of their sashimi dish rise above rivals with a magical deliciousness when prepared by Matsuhisa. A signature entree not to miss is the Nobu- style Black Cod entrée with baby peach and young ginger. Whatever flavors you may seek within the collective ensemble you will find. Veggies, fish, chicken and beef are all on the menu, and an impressive array of sweet finales.

RELATED: Chef Nobu Matsuhisa dishes it up for Crystal Cruises

The food lives true to the Nobu name but so does the ambiance. Walking into any Nobu evokes a sense of exclusivity and class, but also playfulness and fun. It’s a place to have that upscale dining experience you seek, with a downtown New York attitude. It’s no surprise that some of the first locations were launched in Manhattan in partnership with actor Robert Dinero.

No better place to live out that cool-sheik dining experience than at a restaurant bar, or better yet a sushi bar. The Sushi Bar is attached to the restaurant and available with no reservation for those that can snag one of the limited seats. Dine on sushi and sake or stop in for a roll before dinner. While Umi Uma is exclusive to the Crystal Symphony, a second Sushi Bar is also attached to the Silk Road restaurant in the sister vessel Serenity.

The first reservation is complimentary at this specialty restaurant and can be booked pre-cruise; additional reservations are based on availability for $30 per person, and they must be made when onboard. Whatever your cruise itinerary may be, Crystal Cruises and Nobu Matsuhisa have created a destination within. The food, fun and feel of this restaurant are seldom matched on the open ocean. Experiencing Nobu cuisine in one of their posh places on land can only be topped by experiencing it by sea. Their galley nailed it and you’re in for a treat, because Umi Uma is truly yummy yummy.

–Stephen Chrisanthus