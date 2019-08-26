Your Jamaican Vacation Awaits | RCA 2019

Each year at Porthole Cruise Magazine, we ask you, the reader, to vote on your favorite cruise lines, ships, destinations and more in our annual Reader’s Choice Awards. Thousands of loyal cruisers take to the ballot to shout out their favorites and the results are a compilation of the best of cruising. Not only do cruisers get a say in who ends up at the top of the rankings, but they also earn a chance to win this year’s grand prize; a Jamaican vacation you’ll never forget!

Jamaica is one of the most popular cruising destinations thanks to pristine beaches, outstanding food and a culture that exudes vacation vibes around the clock. Cast your ballot in the 2019 Reader’s Choice Awards and win a trip to this incredible island!

Why Cruise to Jamaica?

Jamaica always sits near the top of the list when it comes to the world’s most popular cruising destinations. That’s because it’s truly a vacation for everyone. Sit back with your toes in the sand or find yourself an adventure like snorkeling, zip lining, river rafting, hiking and a whole lot more. What sets Jamaica is much larger than other islands in the Caribbean and that means there’s tons of places to go, people to meet and experiences to enjoy.

Some of Jamaica’s most popular cruise ports include:

Ocho Rios

Falmouth

Montego Bay

Port Antonio

Port Royal

There’s something for everyone on a Jamaica vacation and for those who choose a pre-cruise stay at Royalton Blue Waters Hotel Montego Bay, you’re not far from all the wonderful sights, sounds and flavors of this unique island.

Royalton Blue Waters Hotel Montego Bay

The Grand Prize Winner of Porthole Cruise Magazine’s 2019 Reader’s Choice Awards win a 3-night stay at the gorgeous Royalton Blue Waters Hotel Montego Bay. One of the top luxury resorts on the island, Royalton Blue Waters Hotel Montego Bay is an all-inclusive hotel and spa with tons of modern amenities so you feel at home throughout your stay.

Located on the beach in beautiful Montego Bay, the Royalton offers luxury accommodations, amenities for children and teens, a full-service spa and multiple restaurants and dining options to suit any palate. From an authentic steakhouse to traditional Caribbean and asian fusion options, the cuisine at Royalton Blue Waters Hotel Montego Bay will be a highlight of your trip!

You could be sitting on a beach in Jamaica a whole lot sooner if you cast your ballot for the 2019 Porthole Cruise Magazine Reader’s Choice Awards!

So, what are you waiting for? VOTE HERE for your chance to win a 3-night stay Royalton Blue Waters Hotel Montego Bay!