Cruisers hopping off the ship in Cartagena, Colombia are excited to explore a South American city rich with local culture, Spanish colonial architecture, and one of the most prized gemstones; the emerald. Brilliant green and found deep in the Colombian mountains, the emerald captivates visitors with its beauty and value. Caribe Jewelry, one of the top names in Colombian emeralds, is one place where those new to Cartagena and emeralds in general can learn more about these beautiful stones and make someone’s holiday a whole lot more special. If you’re looking to wow someone special with an emerald this holiday season, here’s a Colombian emerald holiday buying guide just for you!

Colombian Emerald Holiday Buying Guide

First, a little about what an emerald is and what you should be looking for when purchasing one of these stunning Colombian gemstones. An emerald is actually a form of the gemstone beryl which occurs in a number of different colors and shades. When looking for a quality emerald, there are a few things to look for. It’s important to remember that every emerald is different so paying close attention to the color before making a decision is vital when buying an emerald as a holiday gift. At Caribe Jewelry, professional emerald experts can help guide you through the buying process so you can feel confident your purchase is authentic and of the highest quality.

First and foremost is the color. While some may think that a darker emerald is more valuable, that isn’t always the case. The intensity of the color is usually more sought after when it comes to jewelry. The best emeralds have a rich green color throughout that isn’t too dark and isn’t cloudy. Some emeralds may even have a bluish tint to them and that’s fine! It all depends on the preference of the gem’s new owner.

When finding the right gold or silver jewelry for an emerald, there are plenty of options to choose from. Emeralds are found in earrings and bracelets, rings and necklaces. How you buy yours is up to you! Emeralds pop brilliantly when set in gold jewelry, but don’t discount the elegance of silver as well. Emeralds work well in nearly all types of jewelry and really make a statement when given as a holiday gift.

At Caribe Jewelry, emeralds of the highest quality are on display throughout the gallery. If you find yourself exploring on a cruise to Cartagena, stop by Caribe Jewelry and learn a thing or two about what makes the emerald so unique!