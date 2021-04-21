Would You Take a Mystery Cruise With Uniworld Boutique River Cruises?

Would you take a vacation if you didn’t know where you were going beforehand? That’s exactly what Uniworld Boutique River Cruises is offering with their very first Mystery Cruise! The only thing cruisers know is they need to bring their passport, the rest is a mystery.

Cruisers who book don’t know the destinations, the ship or what the shore excursions will be before hand, making it one of the most unique cruise experiences out there. One detail cruisers do know beforehand; the cruise will be attended by Ellen Bettridge, President and CEO of the cruise line.

“At Uniworld, our guests never cease to amaze us with their incredible support and loyalty,” said Ellen Bettridge, President and CEO of Uniworld Boutique River Cruises. “They put their faith in us time and time again, so we decided to have some fun creating a one-of-a-kind Mystery Cruise with all new experiences that have never been included in Uniworld journeys before. It’s an incredible bucket list trip full of surprises for those that love the thrill of adventure; the biggest surprise being the itinerary reveal that will only happen when our guests are already on their way to the airport.”

“With vaccines rolling out and borders opening up, our guests have communicated that they’re willing to travel anywhere just to get back out there and explore the world once again,” Bettridge continued. “After this chaotic year, there’s no need to take on any additional stress, so we’ve taken care of all of the details so that our guests can sit back and enjoy this mystery trip of a lifetime.”

The 10-day cruise will take place on June 12th, 2022 throughout Europe, with a starting rate of $6,999 per person including airfare. If you’re interested, you can learn more and book on the Uniworld website.

Would you take a mystery cruise? Let us know in the comments below!