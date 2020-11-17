fbpx

Buoy Band Cruising

Rebecca Wallwork - November 17, 2020
Evan Gove
November 17, 2020

Windstar Wants to Take You to Tahiti

Windstar Cruises Wind Spirit in Tahiti | Photo: Windstar Cruises

Windstar Cruises is making the most exclusive cruise destination in the entire world more available than ever before! When the cruise line resumes operation in March 2021, one of the first places they’re sailing to is French Polynesia and their storied Islands of Tahiti itinerary. For those who haven’t cruised to islands like Tahiti, Bora Bora or Moorea, there’s truly nothing like them in the whole world. 

Save with an Airfare and Hotel Package 

It’s a long trip to get there, but Windstar Cruises thought of that, too. In order to make the trip more attractive for cruisers, Windstar is offering a air and hotel package from Los Angeles International Airport that includes the round trip flight from Los Angeles, pre-cruise accommodations and a post-cruise day room, ground transfers in Tahiti, and a seven-, 10- or 11-night cruise in Tahiti.

Not enough for you? Book between now and the end of the year and get a free drink package for with unlimited select spirits, wine, beer, cocktails, and minibar items. Guests can also opt for $300 in shipboard credit to be used in the spa or on shore excursions. 

“We expect Tahiti to be one of our first sailing destinations for our return to cruising in 2021,” said Chris Prelog, president of Windstar Cruises. “I can’t think of a better place to go after this year of reduced travel, and in fact, I plan to go with my family. We hope this promotion spurs you to make plans to reunite with friends and family on vacation.”

Highlights of the trip include SCUBA diving, reef snorkeling, harvesting Tahitian black pearls, a private beach party and a kinetic fire-dancing performance. 

French Polynesia opened their borders to air travelers in July so there are no restrictions to visit. Windstar mentions they’re working closely with Tahiti Tourism Officials to remain compliant with all travel-related updates. 

Let us know your comments!
Evan Gove is the SEO & Content Manager for Porthole Cruise's digital department. He covers cruise industry news and writes ship reviews for porthole.com. You can also catch him as a guest on the YouTube series Cruise Control with Bill Panoff. Follow his tweets and posts about the cruise industry from Porthole Cruise's social media accounts.

The Latest

