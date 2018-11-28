Have you heard about the Caribbean Celebration Cruise? Windstar Cruises is partnering with Porthole Cruise Magazine, the definitive authority on all things cruise, to reveal the indulgent Caribbean in a way no other cruise line can. Windstar President John Delaney and Porthole Founder and Publisher Bill Panoff are teaming up to provide guests onboard the Wind Surf’s February 23, 2019 sailing with an exclusive opportunity to celebrate the indelible culture, vibrancy, and joy of the Caribbean islands. After a few tough hurricane seasons, the islands are looking to rebound the best way they know how, by being the best place to cruise anywhere in the world!

Join Us and Celebrate the Caribbean

The focal ports on the Caribbean Celebration Cruise include smaller islands and harbors such as Antigua, Norman Island, St. Barthélemy, Tortola, and Jost Van Dyke, B.V.I. The Wind Surf will be anchored at each island, exemplifying the yacht-infused style of cruising that Windstar excels in. Guests will enjoy two overnights and two late nights in port, as well as complimentary water sports and the line’s Signature Deck Barbecue, and other popular Windstar cruise highlights.

A key highlight of the cruise will be the opportunity to sail with renowned artist Marc Lipp, whose vibrant pop art echoes the colors and eclectic character of the Caribbean. Guests will have a chance to engage with and learn from the artist along with a bonus art show and auction with proceeds going back to the community.



Check out our exclusive video preview of the trip and make sure you book your ticket soon, they won’t last long!