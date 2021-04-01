Windstar Cruises’ New $500 Million Sea Submarine Initiative

You’ve cruised the high seas, now Windstar Cruises is aiming to give guests an exclusive look underneath the waves thanks to a new $500 million submarine initiative. Called Star Fish, the vessel has the ability to duck down below the surface to avoid choppy seas, resurfacing at sunny, uncrowded ports days before rerouted cruise liners return to itineraries.

“We initially floated a cruise submarine concept a decade ago, examining costs and feasibility” explains Windstar President Chris Prelog. “At that time it was a risky contrarian strategy, but we recognized a growing demographic among adventurous travelers who wanted to delve deeper into what all the sea can offer. Our biggest challenge was designing a 180 Degrees from Ordinary vessel with enough space to scale up to Windstar’s discerning standards of yacht-style ambiance and relaxation.”

From the press release:

In keeping with well-appointed amenities found aboard Windstar’s all-suite Star Class vessels, Star Fish offers queen-sized beds, granite-topped bathroom counters, and thanks to solid stability beneath the waves, DJ-quality LP turntables with generous album libraries. Varied and eclectic selections include remastered versions of The Beatle’s Yellow Submarine soundtrack, Van Halen’s Diver Down and extensive music from promising new artists, including Deep Sea Diver. Curved hull walls with tastefully exposed steel plating create a dreamy and ethereal acoustic ambiance abundant in flowing reverb.

“Similar to our World Spa by Windstar offering destination-inspired treatments, Amphoras of Atlantis serves up coastal cuisines— freshly shucked oysters, crisp, pan-seared calamari, salty, Barcelona-style grilled octopus tapas, and seafood linguine. We will also feature sushi and sashimi dishes, too. The daily menu changes according to what our chefs can catch swimming outside Star Fish to ensure optimal freshness.” adds Prelog.

So, are you excited to cruise on board Windstar Cruises’ new submarine? Let us know in the comments and have a very happy April Fools Day! 😉