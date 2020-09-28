Windstar Cruises Appoints New President

One of our reader’s favorite small ship cruise lines has a new President. Christopher Prelog will be tasked with leading Windstar Cruises forward in a post-COVID world.

Prelog is no stranger to cruising, he began his career in the industry with Seabourn, working first as a waiter, then in onboard hotel operations and finally as head of all ship operations before joining Windstar nearly four years ago.

Prelog will report to Andrew N. Todd, CEO of Windstar Cruises and Xanterra Travel Collection.

“Chris is the perfect person for this role,” said Todd, “As Windstar’s Chief Operating Officer, he has led the $250 million dollar Star Plus investment in expanding and renovating our three all-suite yachts in addition to managing our operations through this pandemic. His in-depth knowledge and expertise of the small ship cruise business combined with his collaborative leadership style have won the hearts, minds and respect of the Windstar crew and corporate team alike.”

A Career in Hospitality

Prrelog began his professional life at Hilton Hotels in Austria before signing up to work on board Seabourn Legend. Understanding how cruise ships operate is a vital part of running a cruise line and who better to lead than someone who oversaw nearly all aspects of cruise hospitality. Prelog’s positions included Headwaiter, Restaurant Manager, and Hotel Director (all on the Legend) before advancing to Manager of Hotel Operations, Director of Hotel Operations and Vice President of Hotel Operations and Purchasing for Seabourn Cruise Line.

“I am excited and humbled to lead this tremendously talented team at Windstar,” said Prelog. “I know this has been the most challenging year for the cruise industry and our teams at Windstar and Xanterra have worked together across all disciplines to implement Our Beyond Ordinary Care program and numerous plans in response to the pandemic. I am so proud of the work that we have delivered as a team and honored to be chosen for this important role.

Prelog took an expanded role within the company earlier this year when Windstar Cruises’ former President John Delaney stepped down from the role. Coincidently, Delaney also made the jump from Seabourn Cruise Line to Windstar Cruises in his cruise career.

Windstar Cruises has already cancelled all sailings through 2020 so Prelog will have plenty of time to settle into his new position before things get going again. Wishing him the best of luck!

Have you sailed with Windstar Cruises? Let us know what you think of the new hire in the comments!