Windstar Cruises Announces Return Date
The small ship cruise line will return in September
One of the foremost small ship cruise lines in the industry announced their date for return following the pause in operation due to COVID-19. Windstar Cruises will return to operation on September 3, 2020 when their motor sailing yacht Wind Spirit sets sail in Tahiti.
The cruise line first suspended operation in mid-March and has not welcomed passengers on board since. For those who had their cruise cancelled, Windstar is offering a 125% future cruise credit on all payments made to the cruise line. The line also updated their cancellation policy to allow cruisers to cancel their booking up to 15 days prior to departure and receive a 100% future cruise credit based on payments on the booking to be used on all sailings through December 31, 2021.
A Focus on Safe Operation
148-guest Wind Spirit: Resumes sailing September 3, 2020 in Tahiti on previously scheduled itineraries.
342-guest Wind Surf: Returns November 29, 2020 sailing in the Caribbean on previously scheduled itineraries before heading to the Mediterranean in April 2021.
148-guest Wind Star: Resumes sailing January 16, 2021 with Costa Rica and Panama Canal sailings and then heads to the Mediterranean in April 2021.
312-guest Star Breeze: Due to a shipyard delay in Italy, sailings in Asia, New Zealand and Australia are canceled. Star Breeze will begin sailing October 27, 2020 in the Mediterranean before moving to the Caribbean in December 2020 to pick up sailings from Star Legend and Star Pride. Then Star Breeze will offer a few new Caribbean itineraries until June when it heads to Alaska. A new 10-day Alaskan Splendors sailing was added on June 3, 2021 after which it resumes its previously scheduled Alaska itineraries.
312-guest Star Legend: Due to a shipyard delay in Italy, some sailings are canceled and others will be picked up by the Star Breeze. Star Legend begins sailing March 1, 2021 in the Mediterranean and will pick up some sailings previously scheduled for Star Pride.
312-guest Star Pride: Due to a shipyard delay in Italy, some sailings are cancelled and others will be picked up by Star Breeze. The Star Pride will begin sailing July 5, 2021 in Northern Europe.
