Windstar Cruises Announces Return Date

One of the foremost small ship cruise lines in the industry announced their date for return following the pause in operation due to COVID-19. Windstar Cruises will return to operation on September 3, 2020 when their motor sailing yacht Wind Spirit sets sail in Tahiti.

The cruise line first suspended operation in mid-March and has not welcomed passengers on board since. For those who had their cruise cancelled, Windstar is offering a 125% future cruise credit on all payments made to the cruise line. The line also updated their cancellation policy to allow cruisers to cancel their booking up to 15 days prior to departure and receive a 100% future cruise credit based on payments on the booking to be used on all sailings through December 31, 2021.

A Focus on Safe Operation

“We have taken extraordinary measures to operate our yachts safely,” said Xanterra and Windstar Cruises CEO Andrew Todd. “While we look forward to welcoming guests aboard again, we believe this further suspension of operations is the responsible action to take. We have laid plans for a resumption of small ship cruising beginning in September.”

The full list of dates for Windstar ships returning to service is below: