Why You Need to Be Cruising from Puerto Peñasco (Rocky Point)

The Caribbean may be one of the most popular cruise destinations in the world, but that doesn’t mean you have to cruise like everyone else. In fact, more and more cruisers are discovering one of the most underrated regions for cruising and it’s a lot closer to home than you might think. Puerto Peñasco, Mexico is just an hour from the border with Arizona and only four hours by car from Phoenix and that’s just part of why it’s the best vacation you’ve never considered. Cruisers from all over the Southwest are discovering why a Cruise & Maritime Voyages itinerary from Puerto Peñasco is a vacation worth taking.

Puerto Peñasco is Mexico’s Best Kept Secret

What started as a quaint Mexican fishing village has become one of Mexico’s best kept secrets for those looking for a vacation far from the bustle and crowds of better-known Mexican vacation destinations like Cancun or Cabo San Lucas. Those who live in the Southwestern United States, particularly Arizona, are much closer to this beachside paradise than they might realize so it’s time to get in the know about why Puerto Peñasco is a cruiser’s paradise.

Puerto Peñasco, also known as Rocky Point, has a unique location on the Sea of Cortez, the strip of water in between mainland Mexico and the Baja Peninsula. Out of the desert sprung an oasis on the water complete with stunning beaches, tons of activities and plenty of sunshine to enjoy. It’s also growing as a port for cruises up and down the Sea of Cortez, also known as the Gulf of California.

Cruise & Maritime Voyages is one of the more popular cruise lines offering 11-night voyages from Puerto Peñasco. Their Treasures of the Sea of Cortez itinerary takes full advantage of the natural beauty and wildlife in the area to bring cruisers an experience they’ll never forget. The Sea of Cortez has an abundance of wildlife to enjoy on your vacation. Watch the dolphins play in the waves or snorkel among the thousands of tropical fish and coral, you never know what the day will bring in this incredible part of the world.

Many cruises along the Sea of Cortez are labels as “soft expedition” meaning that you get to decide how much adventure you want on any given day. When you cruise with Cruise & Maritime Voyages, everyone has the option for lounging in a deck chair or diving amongst the coral reefs. Where else can you personalize a vacation like that?

What to do in Puerto Peñasco

If you’re visiting Puerto Peñasco because you’re leaving on a cruise vacation, there’s a ton of things to do before or after you cruise. While some may be happy lounging on the beach with a cold drink, others with a more adventurous side can enjoy activities like:

Snorkeling

Kayaking/Paddleboarding

Jet Skiing

Beach Sports

Golf

ATV Rentals

Tequila Tastings

Stay in Puerto Peñasco before or after you cruise and it’s almost like having two vacations rolled into one. The region is a tropical paradise akin to what you’ll find on the beaches of the Caribbean or the Keys of Florida. Bright sunshine, warm waters and unique flora and fauna make Puerto Peñasco your next great cruise vacation. What are you waiting for? Start planning your Puerto Peñasco vacation today!