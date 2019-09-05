fbpx

SEARCH

Seabourn Ovation Cruise Ship Review
Ship Reviews
1 views
1 views

Seabourn Ovation Cruise Ship Review

Porthole Cruise Magazine - September 6, 2019
1113 Views
September 5, 2019

Where Do The Swimming Pigs Go During a Hurricane?

Swimming Pigs

As Hurricane Dorian made its way through the Bahamas, people all over the world watched anxiously hoping and praying for the safety of the Bahamian people. One of the biggest questions cruisers had involved not the people, but the wildlife, specifically the Bahamas’ famous swimming pigs. Do they get evacuated for the storm? Can they survive on their own? 

Never fear, cruisers. Pig Beach, the most famous spot for the swimming swine, was well out of the way of Hurricane Dorian and reports are that the pigs are fine! 

Where are the Swimming Pigs?

While there are several islands in the Bahamas with a wild pig population, Exuma is the most well known. The island is located in the southern Bahamas, outside of the reach of Hurricane Dorian. There’s a place called Pig Beach where you can find them frolicking in the water and chasing tourists for a snack. 

RELATED: Cruise Lines Donating Millions for Hurricane Dorian Recovery

Exuma Watersports, a private tour and charter company on the island, is the unofficial keeper of the pigs and updated their Facebook page to report everything was okay following the storm. With hundreds of reactions, likes and shares on the post, it’s clear the pigs are on everyone’s mind! 

 

Exuma Watersports takes guests to Pig Beach all year round to see, swim and feed the feral pigs. There are plenty of legends as to how the pigs got on the island, but the fact remains that they’re more than capable of surviving a storm if it were to hit the island in a more direct way. Like any animal, pigs have natural instincts which help keep them safe when danger is present. During past hurricanes, some kind souls have helped bring piglets to safety as they are less equipped to handle the high winds and heavy rains, but Mom and Dad pig are just fine riding out the storm! 

Have you gone swimming with the pigs in the Bahamas? Let us know your experience in the comments below!

###############
Introducing Disney <i>Wish</i> (VIDEO)
Cruise News
1028 views
1028 views

Introducing Disney Wish (VIDEO)

Porthole Cruise Magazine - August 26, 2019
The Sea of Cortez: An Adventure Close to Home
Featured
2921 views
2921 views

The Sea of Cortez: An Adventure Close to Home

Porthole Cruise Magazine - August 26, 2019
The Best Place to Buy Art? On a Cruise Ship!
Cruise News
4807 views
4807 views

The Best Place to Buy Art? On a Cruise Ship!

Porthole Cruise Magazine - August 26, 2019
Make Hamburg Cruise Days the Highlight of Your Next Vacation
Featured
1996 views
1996 views

Make Hamburg Cruise Days the Highlight of Your Next Vacation

Porthole Cruise Magazine - August 26, 2019

Leave a Comment

The Latest

Seabourn Ovation Cruise Ship Review
Ship Reviews
1 views
1 views

Seabourn Ovation Cruise Ship Review

Porthole Cruise Magazine - September 6, 2019

Seabourn Ovation Designed and decorated from top to bottom by famed hospitality designer Adam D. Tihany, Seabourn Ovation gives off private yacht vibes and includes one of…

Follow Us And get latest news

Subscribe to our Newsletter:


©2019 Porthole Magazine - Privacy Policy / Terms & Conditions