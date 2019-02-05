SEARCH

February 6, 2019
February 5, 2019

What’s the Best Hotel in the World?

Four Seasons Resort Hualalai was named the Best Hotel in America Best Hotels

We all know a bad hotel when we see one, but what makes a great hotel? The team over at U.S. News & World Report put together their annual list of the world’s best hotels and can you guess who took the top spot?

Best American Hotels

Here’s a hint for the top US hotel: Aloha!

Four Seasons Resort Hualalai took the top spot followed by the Peninsula in Chicago and the Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club in Miami Beach rounding out the top three. The three top hotels all featured a combination of excellent client services, ample on-site amenities and of course, the most comfortable and elegant accommodations.

Best Hotels

Peninsula Chicago  | Photo: Peninsula

U.S. News bestows a prestigious Gold badge upon the top 10 percent of hotels in their rankings. The breakdown for American cities is below:

  • New York City – Gold badge winners
  • Las Vegas – 14 Gold badge winners
  • Los Angeles – 14 Gold badge winners
  • Washington, D.C. – 12 Gold badge winners
  • Chicago – 12 Gold badge winners

Best International Hotels

Going outside of the states, an Auberge Resort in Cabo San Lucas took the top spot for Mexico hotels, while Jade Mountain in St. Lucia earned the right to be called the Best Hotel in the Caribbean. The Rosewood Hotel Georgia was named the Best Hotel in Canada for the second year running, and The Loren at Pink Beach ranks No. 1 on this year’s Best Hotels in Bermuda list. La Réserve Paris – Hotel and Spa is the No. 1 Best Hotel in Europe, followed by Copenhagen’s Hotel Sanders at No. 2 and Rome’s Hotel Eden at No 3.

Best Hotel

Auberge Resort in Cabo San Lucas  | Photo: Auberge Resort

“The U.S. News Best Hotels rankings combine data from industry expert evaluations as well as traveler-focused reviews and insight to provide a more holistic idea of what each hotel has to offer,” said Hannah Cheney, senior travel editor at U.S. News. “Readers can use the rankings to find a variety of options for every type of vacation. Whether that’s a luxurious stay in Paris or a weekend getaway to a college or beach town, we’ve expanded the hotel rankings to give readers information on even more hotels.”

Have you stayed at any of the top hotels in the world? Do you think they left some off the list? Let us know in the comments below!

More than a million cruise passengers grabbed their feather masks and loaded up on beignets for a cruise out of New Orleans in 2018, up 2.3% from…

