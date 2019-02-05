What’s the Best Hotel in the World?

We all know a bad hotel when we see one, but what makes a great hotel? The team over at U.S. News & World Report put together their annual list of the world’s best hotels and can you guess who took the top spot?

Best American Hotels

Here’s a hint for the top US hotel: Aloha!

Four Seasons Resort Hualalai took the top spot followed by the Peninsula in Chicago and the Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club in Miami Beach rounding out the top three. The three top hotels all featured a combination of excellent client services, ample on-site amenities and of course, the most comfortable and elegant accommodations.

U.S. News bestows a prestigious Gold badge upon the top 10 percent of hotels in their rankings. The breakdown for American cities is below:

New York City – Gold badge winners

Las Vegas – 14 Gold badge winners

Los Angeles – 14 Gold badge winners

Washington, D.C. – 12 Gold badge winners

Chicago – 12 Gold badge winners

Best International Hotels

Going outside of the states, an Auberge Resort in Cabo San Lucas took the top spot for Mexico hotels, while Jade Mountain in St. Lucia earned the right to be called the Best Hotel in the Caribbean. The Rosewood Hotel Georgia was named the Best Hotel in Canada for the second year running, and The Loren at Pink Beach ranks No. 1 on this year’s Best Hotels in Bermuda list. La Réserve Paris – Hotel and Spa is the No. 1 Best Hotel in Europe, followed by Copenhagen’s Hotel Sanders at No. 2 and Rome’s Hotel Eden at No 3.

“The U.S. News Best Hotels rankings combine data from industry expert evaluations as well as traveler-focused reviews and insight to provide a more holistic idea of what each hotel has to offer,” said Hannah Cheney, senior travel editor at U.S. News. “Readers can use the rankings to find a variety of options for every type of vacation. Whether that’s a luxurious stay in Paris or a weekend getaway to a college or beach town, we’ve expanded the hotel rankings to give readers information on even more hotels.”

Have you stayed at any of the top hotels in the world? Do you think they left some off the list? Let us know in the comments below!