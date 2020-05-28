fbpx

Hawaii Tourism: No Cruise Visitors Until Mid-2021
Cruise News
48 Hours in Singapore

Six ways to spend two days in a truly memorable melting pot.

Singapore

Singapore is famously known as clean, green, and safe, not to mention rule-obsessed. Located just above the equator, it’s a modern and super-efficient city-state of gleaming skyscrapers, bustling shopping malls, and lush parks. A multi-ethnic melting pot, Singapore embraces the old and the new, as progressive as it is traditional. It’s a great place to spend a few days, peel back the layers, and explore.

Singapore For View Seekers

On a clear day, there’s nothing like heading to the top of one of Singapore’s towering buildings for a look around the 280-square-mile island. The best — and cheapest — views, in all directions, are from The Pinnacle@Duxton on Cantonment Road, Singapore’s tallest public housing building. After clearing security, head up to the 50th floor skybridge some 500 feet up. If you don’t mind spending more and love the idea of visiting Singapore’s most iconic building, the observation deck of the Marina Bay Sands complex is on the 57th floor.

For a high-priced drink while snapping selfies, hit the windowed SKAI bar for cocktails on the 70th floor of the Swissôtel The Stamford (2 Stamford Road). Or, though not sky high, the views are pretty darn good from the lovely outdoor bar Smoke & Mirrors atop the National Gallery (1 St. Andrews Road) and the open-air Lantern lounge on the roof of The Fullerton Bay Hotel (80 Collyer Quay).

This is only an excerpt. To read the full article, subscribe to Porthole Cruise Magazine.

By Heidi Sarna

Photo: CHRISTIAN KOBER: JOHN WARBURTON-LEE PHOTOGRAPHY LTD : AWL IMAGES

UPDATE May 27 1pm:  Eugene Tian, Ph.D, Economic Research Administrator for the Hawaii State Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism responded to our inquiry regarding the…

